Entries for the 2027 Metro FM Music Awards open on 27 November. Here's what we know about Durban as the host city, Metro FM's 40th anniversary and how to enter.

The countdown to the 2027 Metro FM Music Awards (MMA27) has officially begun. The awards were launched at the Oceans Rooftop Apartment in Durban, with entries opening on 27 November 2026. All this as the station celebrates 40 years on air.

The date of the MMA27 ceremony, its exact venue, the award categories, the entry deadline and the hosts have not yet been announced. This will likely be shared through staggered announcements in the coming months.

Here is everything we know so far about MMA27.

How to enter

Artists and music industry professionals can submit their entries from 27 November 2026 at the official Metro FM website. Organisers have not yet shared a closing date or the list of categories. Keep an eye on the official website for updates.

Durban hosts the MMA27

Durban has been confirmed as the host city for MMA27. The awards returned to eThekwini last year, delivering what organisers described as an electrifying celebration of South African music.

Organisers say the city’s cultural identity, hospitality offering and established entertainment scene make it a fitting home for the next edition. Hosting the awards also gives Durban a national showcase, with benefits for tourism, hospitality, local businesses and the wider creative economy.

eThekwini City Manager Musa Mbele welcomed the return of the awards.

“We are delighted to welcome the Metro FM Music Awards back to the City of eThekwini. Durban is a city with a rich cultural heritage, a vibrant creative community and a strong connection to music and entertainment,” he said.

“Hosting an event of this calibre allows us to showcase our destination to a national audience while creating opportunities for local businesses and the tourism and hospitality sectors. We look forward to welcoming artists, industry stakeholders and visitors to Durban for what promises to be another memorable celebration of South African music.”

A music property that goes beyond awards night

The Metro FM Music Awards are being positioned as more than a single evening of recognition.

According to organisers, the build-up to MMA27 will tell the stories behind the music, profile the people shaping the industry. It will also bring audiences closer to the creative processes and cultural influences driving South African music.

This will play out across radio, television, digital content and experiential platforms. This creates multiple touchpoints for artists, fans, industry stakeholders and commercial partners before the big night.

The journey to the 2027 Metro FM Music Awards will be amplified across SABC’s platforms to reach audiences nationally. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on SABC television and will also be available on SABC+.

SABC Group Executive for Radio Nada Wotshela said the vision is to keep growing the property beyond the ceremony itself.

SABC Group Executive: Radio, Ms Nada Wotshela spoke on the many SABC and Metro FM milestones and partnership with eThekwini Municipality at the launch of MMA27. Picture: Supplied

“Our ambition is to continue growing the property beyond the awards evening, creating meaningful opportunities to celebrate artists, engage audiences and contribute to the development of South Africa’s music industry throughout the year.

“MMA27 is an opportunity to honour the legacy we have built while embracing the new sounds, talent and possibilities shaping the future of our music industry.”

Metro FM turns 40

The launch coincides with Metro FM’s 40th birthday as the station prepares to enter its fifth decade of broadcasting. Wotshela said the milestone informs the direction of the awards. “As we celebrate 40 years of Metro FM, we are looking ahead with an exciting vision for the future of the Metro FM Music Awards.”

Established in 2000, the Metro FM Music Awards have evolved alongside the local music industry. Over the years, the platform has recognised artistic excellence and celebrated the country’s musical diversity. Metro has honoured some of South Africa’s most influential artists while giving emerging talent a place on one of the industry’s most recognised stages.