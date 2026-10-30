In case you missed it: Johnson and Khan granted bail | More charges against Carrim | Nomvalo breaks silence on MK party sacking

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 30 October 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, ex-Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Advocate Andrea Johnson and ex-deputy head of Crime Intelligence Feroz Khan have been granted bail.

Meanwhile, the state is expected to add another charge against controversial North West businessman Suliman Carrim.

Furthermore, former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo has broken his silence over his sacking.

Weather tomorrow: 31 October 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms in the northern interior of the Eastern Cape and a heatwave in places of the Eastern Cape until Sunday.

Meanwhile, conditions are expected to be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places, with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Full weather forecast here.

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Ex-Idac head Johnson and ex-Crime Intelligence official Khan granted R10 000 bail each

Former head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Andrea Johnson and former Deputy Head of Crime Intelligence within the South African Police Service (Saps), Feroz Khan appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Supplied.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has granted ex-Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Advocate Andrea Johnson and ex-deputy head of Crime Intelligence Feroz Khan bail for defeating the ends of justice.

The duo appeared in court on Friday facing a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (Johnson as an accessory after the fact) and defeating the administration of justice.

Johnson also faces a charge of contravening the National Prosecuting Authority Act 23 of 1998.

CONTINUE READING: Ex-Idac head Johnson and ex-Crime Intelligence official Khan granted R10 000 bail each

State adds two additional charges against Suliman Carrim

Suliman Carrim appears at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court to resume his bail application on October 19, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

TThe state has added two additional charges against controversial North West businessman Suliman Carrim.

The businessman, 49, appeared briefly before the Musina Regional Court and was set to return for a bail application on Friday in connection with the alleged attempted theft and smuggling of two vehicles belonging to Absa.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed Carrim is facing two counts of attempted theft, two counts of uttering and charges of money laundering.

Two additional counts of employing foreign nationals whose immigration status didn’t authorise them to work in South Africa were added during Friday’s court proceedings.

CONTINUE READING: State adds two additional charges against Suliman Carrim

Former MK party SG Nomvalo denies working with Ramaphosa, plotting to remove Zuma

Former MK party spokesperson Sibonelo Nomvalo briefs the media in Sandton on 25 March 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Former uMkhonto weSizwe party secretary-general (SG) Sibonelo Nomvalo has broken his silence over his sacking.

Nomvalo was removed from his position last week.

According to Nomvalo, he was not surprised by the decision to remove him as SG. He said there had been many attempts before; others came through “intelligence reports” that were submitted to the founder of the party, Jacob Zuma.

Nomvalo said one of the reports accused him of being a spy for the ANC.

CONTINUE READING: Former MK party SG Nomvalo denies working with Ramaphosa, plotting to remove Zuma

‘Factionalism brought incompetent people to leadership’: Former insider explains ANC Joburg ‘collapse’

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega

A former ANC leader in the City of Johannesburg says he left the party because it has lost direction.

Sipho Masigo, an ANC member for more than 10 years and the party’s media specialist in the city, is now the mayoral candidate for the African Heart Congress (AHC). AHC is a small party that forms part of the ANC-led coalition in the City of Johannesburg.

The Citizen spoke to Masigo on Thursday about why he left the ANC weeks before the local government elections.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Factionalism brought incompetent people to leadership’: Former insider explains ANC Joburg ‘collapse’

Homba Mazaleni wins Top Billing Presenter Search: Content creator becomes lifestyle star

Homba Mazaleni celebrates her win as the newest Top Billing presenter after emerging victorious in the 2026 Presenter Search. Picture: Instagram/@sabc3



Homba Mazaleni has won the highly anticipated 2026 Top Billing Presenter Search. She secured her place as the newest face of SABC 3’s iconic lifestyle show after weeks of challenges documented on the rebooted weekly lifestyle show.

The channel announced the winner live on Thursday night and simultaneously celebrated with an exclusive event at Le Manoir Boutique Hotel in Northcliff, Johannesburg.

The competition attracted more than 3 000 auditions and, according to the channel, reached millions of viewers in its first three months. It marked a major moment in Top Billing‘s comeback season, after nearly seven years off air.

CONTINUE READING: Homba Mazaleni wins Top Billing Presenter Search: Content creator becomes lifestyle star

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Cachalia wants Mkhwanazi moved up | Sars raids Tshwane CFO Mnisi | Durban chosen for Olympic bid