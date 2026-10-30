MultiChoice and Stained Glass TV tease dark psychological thriller

MultiChoice Group has reaffirmed its partnership with Stained Glass TV, teasing a dark psychological thriller at FAME Week Africa 2026.

MultiChoice Group, a Canal+ company, has reaffirmed its relationship with Stained Glass TV and teased a new dark psychological thriller from the two partners, with details to follow closer to the air date.

The announcement came on the first day of FAME Week Africa 2026, during the “Meet the Canal+, MultiChoice Group, StudioCanal Team” session. The panel brought together senior content executives to discuss African storytelling, commissioning priorities and opportunities for producers across the continent.

‘Full-circle moment’

Nomsa Philiso, MultiChoice Group’s chief content officer for Africa, announced the project during the session, going on to describe it as a “full-circle moment” in the company’s creative journey. However, she did not confirm a title, cast, premiere date or platform for the thriller.

“We’ve walked a long road with Stained Glass TV and have shared in the success of some truly memorable stories over the years. This announcement feels like a full-circle moment for our partnership. They continue to challenge creative boundaries while remaining deeply connected to African audiences, and we’re excited to continue working together on stories that are bold, distinctive and impossible to ignore,” Philiso said in a statement.

A long-running partnership

Kobedi “Pepsi” Pokane and sisters Thuli Zuma and Gugu Zuma-Ncube are the co-founders of Stained Glass TV. The two companies have previously worked together on productions like The Wife, Lingashoni, Ifalakhe and eHostela. The company has also worked with Netflix on the global smash hit, The Polygamist.

Gugu Zuma-Ncube, co-founder of Stained Glass TV. Picture: Supplied/MultiChoice Group

A breakout year for the production house

The reaffirmed partnership comes after a standout year for Stained Glass TV, driven largely by The Polygamist. The 22-episode Netflix series is adapted from Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi’s 2012 novel and directed by Akin Omotoso. It debuted on 12 June 2026.

According to Netflix, the series debuted on the Global Top 10 Non-English Shows list and went on to spend seven consecutive weeks there, the longest run for any Netflix title from South Africa. Reports on its first week put it at 19.1 million viewing hours, and it climbed as high as third place on the global non-English chart.

The series has not been without debate. Some critics argued that it conflates polygamy with sexual pathology and misrepresents a cultural institution to a global audience.

Die Kantoor returns

The ensemble cast of ‘Die Kantoor’, which MultiChoice has confirmed will return for a second season. Picture: Supplied/MultiChoice Group

The announcement followed MultiChoice’s confirmation earlier on the first day of the week-long event that Die Kantoor, the South African adaptation of The Office, will return for a second season. Season 1 premiered on kykNET and Showmax in January 2026. Rapid Blue, part of BBC Studios, produced the series, which is led by head writer and director Bennie Fourie. The season received five nominations at the kykNET Silwerskerm Film & TV Awards and won two: Best Lead Performer in a Comedy for Albert Pretorius, and Best Supporting Performer in a Comedy for Schalk Bezuidenhout.

Philiso said the series is “a fantastic example of creativity and talent within the South African television industry.” Fourie said audiences “from all walks of life” embraced the show’s first season.