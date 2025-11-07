‘I put it on there, so I can own it,’ Dillan Oliphant on premiering his comedy special on YouTube (VIDEO)

Comedian Dillan Oliphant has put out a nearly hour-long comedy Special on YouTube for people to watch for free.

Comedian Dillan Oliphant has taken an unconventional route with the release of his latest Special, Masekind.

Instead of using the usual modus operandi of collaborating with a giant streamer or broadcaster, Oliphant has put out a nearly hour-long comedy Special on YouTube for people to watch for free.

“I put it on there, so I can own it,” Oliphant tells The Citizen.

The Special was released two weeks ago and has racked up more than 170 000 views.

“It’s taking a bet on myself and hoping fans will show up, and they have. Independence is the future,” declares the comic known for his striking punchline quips.

His fans have indeed shown up for him. So much so that comments on the YouTube video are littered with people saying the show is so good that they feel bad for watching it for free.

Some have even offered to pay him as a way of honouring the quality of Masekind.

“I have been sent money for my show. Quite a bit, not retirement level just yet, but it is a special feeling knowing people love and enjoy it that much, that they want to give me money.”

‘A love letter to my mom’

‘Masekind’ is an Afrikaans term, particularly coloured Afrikaans, that means ‘mother’s child’. The term of endearment among coloured people, who see each other as brothers or sisters. In full, someone would say ‘my masekind’.

The Special was recorded at the end of August in Cape Town at the homecoming centre, which Oliphant describes as “the home of the Masekinders.”

The comedy show is an ode to Oliphant’s mother, who passed away in 2023. In a post on his Instagram, Oliphant said this wasn’t a stand-up but rather a standing-up-again.

“This show is a journal entry into my grief journey. A love letter to my mom, whom I’ll always miss infinitely. It’s a show for those who are grieving too. The message is ‘You are not alone’,” he says.

Humorous and light-hearted as the show is when Oliphant shares funny stories from his childhood, family, and community, it momentarily gets heavy in one section when the comedian reflects on his relationship with his mother.

His mother would often call him when he was on tour, saying the house sounded quiet when he wasn’t around because Oliphant enjoyed playing music loudly.

However, now that he plays the music at full blast, he says the house sounds quiet without her.

“It was extremely difficult. Some nights I’ve had to perform in bars and clubs. Telling stories about my grief and it could get a bit awkward, but I made it work, cause I’m a pro,” he says laughing.

“I believe I made a show my mom would’ve loved.”

Oliphant, who is an only child, also speaks about his relationship with his father in the show. He said his father and the rest of his family have watched it on YouTube.

“My father loves it and is very proud. Both of us are moving through loss and a new normal. My family are proud as well. I’m finally good enough to be on their WhatsApp statuses.”

The show goes on

Hot off the heels of launching Masekind, Oliphant is already working on a new show. “Once a show is recorded, I consider it untouchable and on to the next,” shares the comedian.

He considers a comedy Special as a timestamp. “This new one is a different phase in my life.”

The new show is about the state of South Africa.

“A reflection of where are. How far we’ve come & gar far we still have to go. It’s mostly funny, just to be clear,” he says.

He will be performing the new material in Cape Town on 14 November and will be in Johannesburg the following weekend.

