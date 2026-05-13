Heartbreak as media powerhouse Maria McCloy dies in Johannesburg hospital

South Africa's entertainment and fashion industries are mourning the loss of the celebrated media personality.

South African media and fashion icon Maria McCloy has died at the age of 50 following heart failure. This has left the entertainment industry in shock.

Her family confirmed on Wednesday that McCloy passed away on Tuesday evening at a Johannesburg hospital after suffering heart failure.

Born in the United Kingdom to a Mosotho mother and an English father, McCloy had recently celebrated her 50th birthday.

She was surrounded by close friends and entertainment industry figures.

The beloved creative was widely respected for her groundbreaking work as a DJ, publicist, fashion designer, and cultural tastemaker.

In addition, she helped shape South Africa’s creative landscape for decades.

In an emotional family statement, relatives described McCloy as a “vibrant and creative soul” whose warmth, generosity and love for people touched countless lives across the country. They said she had a rare ability to bring people together. Furthermore, she could create spaces filled with laughter, creativity and inspiration.

McCloy became one of the most recognisable figures in South African media and entertainment during the 1990s and early 2000s. Beyond her work in public relations, she was known for championing local music, African fashion and emerging creative talent.

This was at a time when the industry was rapidly evolving in post-apartheid South Africa.

Maria McCloy during the Basha Uhuru – Sounds Of Freedom Music Festival at Constitutional Hill on 13 September 2025, in Johannesburg. Basha Uhuru is committed to providing platforms for up-and-coming artists and new talent, and to bringing local megastars. Picture: Gallo Images

She founded Black Rage Productions and later expanded into music and fashion. In doing so, she helped launch and promote several respected South African artists and creatives.

Over the years, McCloy built a reputation as a fearless creative who effortlessly blended music, fashion, and youth culture into powerful storytelling platforms.

Tributes quickly flooded social media following news of her death, with artists, musicians, media personalities and fans remembering her as a pioneer.

Many said she opened doors for numerous people in the industry. Legendary kwaito group TkZee were among those who paid tribute. They thanked McCloy for believing in them from the beginning of their careers.

Known for her love of promoting Joburg, Maria hosted various events to showcase the city.

She is survived by her mother and sisters, Thandiwe and Natasha. The family said memorial and funeral details will be announced in due course, as they continue to process the heartbreaking loss.