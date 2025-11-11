‘One of SA’s most recognisable and loved personalities’: Industry mourns Jonathan Pienaar

His wife, Rosana Maya Pienaar, confirmed the passing of actor Jonathan Pienaar. Pienaar reportedly died from heart failure.

The Chairperson of the South African Guild of Actors (Saga), Jack Devnarain, has described fellow actor Jonathan Pienaar as an effortless talent.

“He was an effortless talent, funny, precise, and disciplined. He was one of SA’s most recognisable and loved personalities,” Devnarain told The Citizen in his description of Pienaar.

Pienaar’s wife, Rosana Maya Pienaar, confirmed the 63-year-old’s passing on Facebook on Monday, prompting a flood of condolences for the recognisable actor.

“Most beautiful man, unique soul… like your wolves, you gave so much for so little… the world is a lesser place without you in it, my sadness too deep. Fly with angels, my love,” wrote Rosana Maya.

Reports suggest Pienaar died of heart failure.

A loved and respected actor

Pienaar, who has appeared on TV shows like Binnelanders and Yizo Yizo, was one of the most recognisable faces in the acting space.

“I worked with him many years ago. It was for an Mnet series called Snitch,” said Devnarain about his interactions with Pienaar.

Devnarain added that the two also worked together on Isidingo, where Pienaar had a stint.

In another post, Maya paid homage to her late husband’s carer, whom she described as a warrior and a saint.

“Thank you nurse Trevor for being there for Jonny in his last days! You gave unconditionally and were a tremendous support to Jonny both mentally and physically,” she said.

Production house Quizzical Pictures, which is behind TV shows such as Rhythm City and Umlilo, said it mourns Pienaar’s passing.

“Quizzical Pictures mourns the loss of actor Jonathan Pienaar, who we had the privilege of working with on The Lab, Hopeville, Inside Story and Heartlines – The Miner,” said the company in a statement.

“He was not only a great actor but, more importantly, a wonderful human being who will be deeply missed by us all.”

Fellow actor Garth Breytenbach said Pienaar was a legend.

“Just heard the news and walked past one of his movie posters. RIP Legend. One of SA’s biggest brekers on the screen and a lekker breker in real life. Rest easy Johnny Pienaar.”

