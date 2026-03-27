Jane Hudson published her first novel at 76 and it’s thrilling

Author Jane Hudson published her debut novel 'In the Name of the Mother' at 76, a thrilling, tense read, perfect for the holidays.

Never stop living. It’s an inspiring notion, and authors like Cape Town-based Jane Hudson turned that kind of ideal into a reality. That is, because at 76 she published her debut novel late last year, and there’s already a sequel in the works.

The work, titled In the Name of the Mother, is a must-read thriller.

You’ve spent more than two decades as a psychologist. What made you start telling your own story, and did your earlier careers shape how you write?

I believe my process of storytelling evolved. I enjoy words, and I enjoy talking, but for a psychologist, the talking must be constrained in the consulting room and outside. In a sense, writing fiction is an acceptable way of talking about my work.

Every phase of my working life has turned out to be another building block for the next, and all of it has given me a sound platform for my work as a psychologist – and now as a storyteller. I’ve lived an interesting life – my husband and I have a huge circle of friends, acquaintances and business connections, which all adds to the richness of our lives. This, in turn, shows up in characters and stories.

Did your psychology help you in creating your characters?

Twenty-six years as a psychologist definitely made it easier to write psychologically complex characters. I did think carefully about my character’s development, but once I got to understand them, they became very real to me – like my clients are. I don’t believe I was overthinking the characters, but I had to stay focused on entertaining readers and not drifting into professional technicalities.

Hudson and her debut novel. Pictures: Supplied

You published your debut at 76

Again, it was something that evolved. I love reading, and I’m loving writing fiction – the creative side is a whole new me. I didn’t know I was capable of this, and I’m finding it incredibly energising. Although still a practising psychologist, I have reduced my hours to make space for more writing. The women in my family all lived long and healthy lives, so I’m hoping to have many more years on this planet.

You wrote the first draft in four months. What was your routine?

A regular two or three hours every weekday morning, invariably starting between 5 and 6 am. Generally, longer sessions over weekends. My aim was 1000 words a day or 5000 a week.

I began each session by re-reading and editing what I’d written the day before, then moving on. I didn’t get stuck very often, but my regular morning swim was invariably a useful way for me to get clarity on a scene or situation.

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Why open with your protagonist, Kali, in a police cell? It’s dramatic!

I wanted a dramatic opening scene to get readers’ attention, and I think it works. At some point, I tried a rewrite, doing it chronologically, but that seemed a bit mundane.

Over the years, I’ve worked with many such characters. Most have challenged me enormously, and many have evoked great empathy in me.

Although there is no single or specific Kali in my working life, I have encountered many “Kali-like” individuals. It’s incredibly tough living with borderline personality disorder on top of Bipolar. Unfortunately, it’s a lifelong condition, but with commitment, the associated troublesome behaviours can be effectively managed. I find it particularly rewarding when I’m able to help in this area.

Hudson’s already writing a sequel. Picture: Supplied

Did the story begin as a thriller, or did it evolve along the way?

Yes, the plot did evolve as I wrote. There was a planned overview, but it didn’t start out as a thriller – more of a psychological drama. I know that some top writers are planners right down to the last detail; others say they fly by the seat of their pants. In this book, I did a bit of both. Sometimes the characters dictated and rearranged the story – Kali was good at that.

The story is set in Bo-Kaap…

It’s a colourful part of Cape Town, and it particularly appeals to me. I loved walking the area to research it. It also fitted perfectly with the storyline of a Muslim-Malay family who had moved to South Africa. I also enjoyed bringing my personal travel experiences into the story.

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