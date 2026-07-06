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PICTURES: Joburg Ballet brings The Bacchae to life in African-inspired production

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By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

6 July 2026

11:47 am

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The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet is a contemporary African interpretation of the ancient Greek tragedy by Euripides.

The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet

Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet, 2 July 2026, at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

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Joburg Ballet has partnered with the University of Johannesburg’s Arts & Culture division to stage The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet.

The production forms part of Joburg Ballet’s 25th anniversary season and is running at the Joburg Theatre until 12 July.

Directed by Jay Pather, with choreography by Mthuthuzeli November and an original score by Neo Muyanga, the production combines ballet, theatre, choral music and a live chamber orchestra.

An 80-member UJ Choir performs alongside Joburg Ballet’s dancers in a retelling of the story of Dionysus and King Pentheus, using movement and music to explore themes including power, belief, identity, social division and the consequences of extremism.

The production marks the first collaboration of its kind between Joburg Ballet and UJ Arts & Culture, bringing together professional performers, musicians and students in a multidisciplinary stage work inspired by one of Greek theatre’s best-known tragedies.

The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet, and singers from the University of Johannesburg Choir perform The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet, 2 July 2026, at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein. The production is an African interpretation of the classic Greek tragedy, combining choral performance, dance and theatre to bring the ancient story to life. The show runs until 12 July. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

MORE PICTURES: Behind the scenes at romantic ballet classic Giselle

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