Swan Lake may be the original deepfake story

Odile, the Black Swan, impersonates Odette, the White Swan, convincing Prince Siegfried that she is the woman he loves.

Swan Lake may be a classical ballet, but if you take a step outside the usual expectations, it could also be the original story of deepfakes.

It has been almost a century and a half since Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece first took to the stage, but, said Cape Ballet Africa founder and artistic director Debbie Turner, its themes of deception, manipulation and mistaken identity have become even more relevant in an age of artificial intelligence, fake online identities and social media.

The ballet opens at Montecasino for a run from 7 – 23 August.

The story begins with a carefully orchestrated deception. Odile, the Black Swan, impersonates Odette, the White Swan, convincing Prince Siegfried that she is the woman he loves. The mistake changes the course of the ballet and, Turner believes, would not feel out of place in today’s digital world.

“If Odile existed today, she would be significantly more than a catfish and closer to a human deepfake,” Turner said. “It is not only that she lies, but that she imitates Odette so successfully that Siegfried doesn’t even question it.”

She said the comparison goes beyond technology. The deception is carefully planned, highly targeted and convincing enough to exploit trust, something she believes resonates in an era where artificial intelligence can generate realistic images, voices and identities.

Deception and exploitation

The parallels do not end there, either. Turner said that Prince Siegfried’s predicament mirrors a very modern problem of having more choice than ever before, yet finding it increasingly difficult to make meaningful decisions. In the ballet, the prince is expected to choose a suitable bride to secure the future of the kingdom. Today, she said, those pressures have simply evolved.

“Dating apps give one so many options that it possibly becomes hard to choose at all,” Turner said. “Prince Siegfried has all the possible brides presented to him that are of desired bloodlines or would represent a political alliance that strengthens his kingdom, a plethora of choices none of which feel quite right.”

Cape Ballet rehearsals. Picture Supplied

The ballet’s vow of true love, its pillar theme, has also stood the test of time. Although modern relationships may be viewed differently, Turner said trust remains the foundation on which they are built.

“What is interesting is that Prince Siegfried is tricked, but he still ends up breaking his promise,” she said. “Trust is pivotal in any relationship, and once it’s broken, even by accident, it can be really hard to regain.”

It’s a ballet with so many parallels to twenty-first-century living, especially given the masks we all wear on social media and the performative nature of today’s culture. People often present different versions of themselves depending on where they are seen. Think of anyone’s Instagram timeline.

Turner said Odette’s dual existence as both swan and woman offers an unexpected parallel with the latter, with a carefully curated public persona while keeping private lives hidden.

“That dichotomy feels very modern,” she noted.

She also believes the famous White Swan and Black Swan contrast has also evolved beyond a simple battle between good and evil. Modern audiences, Turner said, are more likely to recognise both characters as representing different aspects of human nature, with vulnerability and strength, innocence and corruption existing alongside one another rather than as complete opposites.

More than just good vs evil

The ballet’s greatest villain also deserves a second look. Turner said Von Rothbart’s power lies not simply in magic, but in his ability to manipulate perception and influence the decisions of others. Perhaps the original spin doctor?

While audiences once viewed him as a traditional fairy tale villain, she believes he can just as easily symbolise psychological manipulation, social pressure or systems of control in the modern world.

Deep fakes, not a new idea. Picture Supplied

Then of course, the tragedy of Swan Lake is ultimately pegged on a single mistake. Turner said that idea may resonate even more strongly today, where one click, one message or one decision can have consequences that mushroom almost instantly.

“Information spreads like wildfire today,” she said. “One wrong message, post, or decision can have huge consequences.”

This is why Turner said Swan Lake continues to endure because every generation discovers something different within it.

“Swan Lake can be seen as a love story, a psychological drama, or even a warning about being fooled by appearances,” she said. “Older audiences might see it more as a tragic romance, while modern viewers might be more interested in the toxic manipulation and identity aspects.”

Choreographed by former English National Ballet principal Elena Glurjidze, the production combines South African dancers with internationally acclaimed guest artists, sets by Michael Mitchell and costumes by Marcel Meyer in a new staging of Tchaikovsky’s enduring classic.

Cape Ballet Africa’s production of Swan Lake comes to Montecasino’s Teatro from 7 to 23 August.