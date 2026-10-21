Mzansi lives in fear: Cape Town Kite Festival to highlight mental health

The festival takes place at Youngsfield Military Base in Ottery on 24 and 25 October.

Giant colourful kites will fill the skies above Cape Town this weekend. It’s that time of year again, and the 32nd Cape Town International Kite Festival is an unmissable event on anyone’s annual calendar.

The festival takes place at Youngsfield Military Base in Ottery on 24 and 25 October. It is hosted by Cape Mental Health. This year’s theme, ColourTheSky, intends to draw attention to and encourage conversations about mental health and seeking help, particularly in a country where crime, violence and insecurity have become everyday concerns.

Cape Mental Health deputy executive officers Santie Terreblanche and Carol Bosch warned that people can become so accustomed to fear that they no longer recognise the damage it causes. Women facing the threat of crime and gender-based violence are particularly vulnerable, with prolonged anxiety affecting their health, relationships and independence.

“When people live in constant fear, their bodies remain in a heightened state of alertness. The nervous system struggles to return to normal, and prolonged exposure to stress can have serious consequences for both physical and mental health,” they said.

Chronic stress can contribute to sleep disturbances, muscle pain, digestive problems and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. The psychological consequences can be equally debilitating, particularly when anxiety becomes so familiar that sufferers regard it as normal.

Psychological impact is debilitating

“People can become so accustomed to fear that they normalise it as a psychological defence mechanism. They may not recognise the toll it is taking until they experience chronic fatigue, unexplained physical discomfort, irritability or feelings of hopelessness.”

Fear also determines how people live their lives. Some avoid public spaces, refuse to travel alone or withdraw from social activities because they no longer feel safe.

“It can erode a person’s confidence and make them see themselves as inherently vulnerable. It can strain relationships, impair decision-making and gradually limit their independence,” the deputy executive officers said.

“People may eventually isolate themselves at home because avoiding perceived threats becomes more important than participating in everyday life.”

Cape Town International Kite Festival. Picture Supplied Cape Town International Kite Festival. Picture Supplied Cape Town International Kite Festival. Picture Supplied Cape Town International Kite Festival. Picture Supplied Cape Town International Kite Festival. Picture Supplied Cape Town International Kite Festival. Picture Supplied Cape Town International Kite Festival. Picture Supplied Cape Town International Kite Festival. Picture Supplied

Children are particularly susceptible to the anxieties of adults, with prolonged exposure to insecurity potentially affecting their emotional development.

“Children absorb the fears and anxieties of their parents and caregivers. When violence and insecurity are part of their everyday environment, it can affect their emotional development and increase their vulnerability to mental health difficulties later in life.”

Disturbing crime reports and violent content on social media can compound the problem, even among people who have not personally experienced violence.

“Graphic crime reports and disturbing social media content can trigger secondary trauma. The brain can respond as though the danger is immediate, even when the person is simply watching something on a screen,” Terreblanche and Bosch said. They recommended limiting exposure to sensationalised videos and constant breaking news notifications.

Physical activity, spending time outdoors and social interaction can help people manage anxiety, while professional intervention may be necessary when fear interferes with work, sleep or relationships.

“Flying a kite encourages people to concentrate on the present moment. It combines physical movement, outdoor activity and an opportunity to connect with others, all of which can help reduce anxiety,” they said.

Being outdoors can heal

The festival will feature kite flyers from the United States, Germany, Britain, France and the Netherlands alongside local participants, with children’s entertainment, live performances and food stalls. Proceeds will support Cape Mental Health’s services for vulnerable communities across the Western Cape, including people affected by mental health conditions and intellectual disability.

Tickets are available through Quicket.