Drag star Latrice Royale returns to SA with ‘Terms and Conditions May Vary’

Drag superstar Latrice Royale returns to South Africa after a 13 year absence. Her message of self-acceptance woven into showbiz brilliance.

Gold Reef City’s Lyric Theatre will soon enjoy the larger-than-life presence of one of the world’s finest artists in drag, Latrice Royale.

It’s been a lucky 13 since her last performance in South Africa and, said the co-star of RuPaul’s Drag Race smash hit, it’s about time to hit Mzansi again.

“It started off as a family vacation idea,” she said. “Something we had never done before. While planning the trip, I wanted to connect with my friends in South Africa to see if we could put together a couple of shows. We collaborated and made some magic happen, and now it is happening.”

The show that she’s packing is called Terms and Conditions May Vary and, she said, it’s exactly what the name suggests. The performance is personal, unpredictable and filled with the hard-earned lessons of someone who’s lived and loved loudly.

“The name and theme came out of necessity,” she said. “I was going through a lot, relationships, business, personal growth. As I learned to love myself more and put myself first, I began seeing things more clearly. The terms and conditions were evolving depending on who or what I was dealing with.”

Latrice Royale has lived loudly

Through humour, storytelling and song, Latrice said she unpacks her journey of self-acceptance, love and resilience. “It is a deep dive into my life experiences,” she said. “Audiences can expect a unique, unforgettable and transformative experience.”

When Latrice last toured South Africa, she said the country’s embrace was unforgettable.

“I experienced a bit of the nightlife in Cape Town,” she said. “I had so much fun in the clubs, connecting with the younger crowd and seeing how they party. One fun memory was tipping the girls (after a performance), which is not very customary here. I may have started a little trend by sharing a bit of American culture.”

‘Entertaining is magical’

She said South African audiences are unlike any other. “The love and energy from this crowd are so directly connected to my heart,” she said. “I longed to come back after the connection I felt the first time, and here I am again.”

“When I step on stage,” she said, “it is a direct line to my fans and anyone in the audience, whether they know me or not.

“People will never forget the experience. The more I give, the more I get back, and that is what makes entertaining so magical.”

The Ts and Cs show sees Latrice take to the stage with her husband, musician and composer Christopher Hamblin.

“Performing alongside my spouse is the most magical, dreamy experience an artist could have,” she said. “Christopher has helped me find my vocal and sing-y voice again. He is not only my husband but also my vocal coach, musical director and so much more. On stage, the magic we share is palpable for both us and the audience.”

They will be joined in the show by South African drag artist Manila Von Teez, Kat Gilardi and Stella Rosé.

“These stars are brilliant,” said Latrice. “When I first met Manila and Kat 13 years ago, they were already stars touring as a girl group. They gave me the full illusion and fantasy, teaching me about the culture and how seriously they take the art of lip-syncing. It is going to be a family reunion, and I cannot wait to see how much they have evolved.”

Latrice Royale said her overall message is one of self-love and acceptance.

“When you learn what you need and deserve and treat yourself accordingly, you cannot accept less from anyone else,” she said. “I still believe in love, self-love, acceptance, growth and transparency. To truly love yourself, you have to get to the root of who you are, embrace it and work through your internal challenges.”

Terms and Conditions May Vary will show at the Barnyard Theatre, Tygervalley in Cape Town on 19 November and The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg on 21 November.

