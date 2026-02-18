Mbuyiseni Ndlozi leaves Power 987 as Mondli Makhanya steps in

After a transformative year behind the mic, Ndlozi bids farewell to Power 987 listeners.

Political firebrand turned broadcaster Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is officially stepping away from Power Talk on Power 987, ending a one-year run that saw him swap parliamentary benches for a primetime radio slot.

Ndlozi joined the station in early 2025, hosting the weekday 9am to 12pm show shortly after announcing his departure from frontline party politics.

His move to radio marked a new chapter for the former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member. It allowed him to engage South Africans beyond the combative theatre of Parliament.

Breaking the news live on air, Ndlozi thanked listeners for their loyalty and robust debates over the past year. Many callers attempted to convince him to reconsider, but the seasoned political thinker confirmed his decision was final.

New career path for Ndlozi

His exit signals another pivot in a career defined by reinvention.

Born in Evaton, Gauteng, Ndlozi built an impressive academic foundation before becoming a household name in politics.

He holds a BA in political studies from the University of the Witwatersrand, where he later completed his master’s degree with distinction.

He went on to earn a PhD in political studies, cementing his reputation as one of the country’s most academically accomplished young politicians.

Ndlozi rose to prominence as the national spokesperson of the EFF, becoming known for his sharp wit and fearless delivery inside Parliament.

As one of the party’s founding members, he played a central role in shaping its messaging and ideological direction. Moreover, he served as a member of parliament from 2014.

His articulate takedowns of political opponents and viral parliamentary moments made him a standout figure in South Africa’s political landscape.

Yet radio offered a different kind of influence.

On Power Talk, Ndlozi brought intellectual depth and ideological nuance to conversations about South Africa’s political, economic and social realities.

Furthermore, the station credited him for continuing to serve the nation by fostering dialogue and critical thought long after stepping away from active party leadership.

Beyond radio, he also hosts the African Renaissance Podcast under the Thabo Mbeki Foundation. This podcast is a platform dedicated to advancing discussions about Africa’s renewal and self-determination.

Mondli Makhanya takes over

Taking over the coveted slot from 2 March 2026, is veteran journalist and former City Press editor-in-chief Mondli Makhanya.

With more than three decades in the newsroom, Makhanya is widely regarded as one of South Africa’s most respected editorial voices.

Executive Chairman of SHILUMANA Group, Given Mkhari, described the appointment as a move that promises deeper insights and sharper interrogation for listeners. He praised Makhanya’s authority, balance and intellectual rigour.