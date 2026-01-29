Celebs And Viral

'Time for me to grow on to greener pastures': Penny Ntuli confirms exit from Jozi FM

29 January 2026

Penny Ntuli

Penny Ntuli. Picture: Instagram/@pennyntuli

Radio presenter Penny Ntuli has confirmed her departure from Jozi FM following speculation about her absence from the station.

Ntuli had reportedly been absent from her daily Mid-Morning Chat Show for almost a week.

She confirmed her exit in a social media post on Wednesday.

“When I joined Jozi FM, I thought I would only work for six months and go back home,” Ntuli said.

“But here I am almost two years later, and that’s just how healthy and welcoming the environment has been to me.”

She reflected on her time at the station and the experience of working in a multilingual environment.

“Under Jozi FM, I learnt new languages…Ngibonga abalaleli [I thank the listeners] for being very patient with me njengoba bengingakwazi ukubiza amanye amagama [because I didn’t know how to pronounce some words], but ba nthusitse ho ithuta[they helped me learn], especially my colleagues.”

Ntuli said her time at the station contributed significantly to her professional growth.

“Under Jozi FM’s guidance, I am now a two-time award-winning radio presenter in less than two years,” she said.

“With that being said, it’s time for me to grow on to greener pastures and new opportunities.”

Previous exit from Gagasi FM

Ntuli joined Jozi FM in 2024 after leaving Gagasi FM.

Her departure from Gagasi FM followed a salary dispute. At the time, she said she was unhappy with the R2 800 per month salary she was offered after contract renewals.

“Something not too far from what I was getting paid for the past two years. I felt disrespected, but I calmed down and went back to the management to ask them to review my salary.

She added that discussions with management affected her confidence.

“My manager, Ayanda Melansi, in the negotiations, suggested I consider other things rather than being on air; this also heavily killed my confidence,” Ntuli said at the time.

