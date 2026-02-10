Madlanga Commission: DJ Sbu refutes claims he benefitted from grants

The broadcaster and businessman refuted all claims made against him at the Madlanga Commission.

Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope has hit back at a senior municipal legal official’s claim that the musician and his business partner TK Nciza benefited from Ekurhuleni Municipality grants worth more than R100 million.

The allegations emerged during testimony by suspended Ekurhuleni head of the legal unit, advocate Kemi Behari, at the Madlanga Commission this week. The commission is investigating alleged political interference, corruption, and collusion within the police service.

Behari’s testimony has ignited widespread public debate, raising renewed questions about municipal corruption, political influence, and what happens to officials who challenge powerful interests from within the system.

Behari’s claim

According to Behari, his efforts to investigate the pair were allegedly halted before the matter could be concluded. He told the commission that the instruction to abandon the investigation did not come from the city manager, but from senior officials within the department.

“I did not get instructions from the city manager; I got instructions from my HOD at the time and the HOD HR. Apparently, Nciza was close to him,” Behari testified.

Behari said the investigation relied heavily on a Special Investigating Unit report, but that efforts to strengthen the case were undermined.

“And as we were going through the SIU report, we struggled with evidence where none of the witnesses from the city were forthcoming,” he told commissioners.

Pushing for answers allegedly led to backlash

Behari testified that he continued to push for further testimony, arguing that the investigation had reached a point where only two people could clarify the outstanding questions.

“I said to my HOD at the time, the only people we can call now are TK Nciza and Sbu Leope,” he said.

“Because they’re the ones that the evidence is pointing out benefited from this entire thing.”

He told the commission that shortly after raising the issue, he was informed that the matter had been settled without his involvement.

“The next time my HOD is pulling me out, saying they have settled the matter,” he said.

Questions around land and public money

Behari told the commission that his concerns extended beyond who benefited to the nature of the transactions themselves, particularly the purchase of land that he believed posed legal and environmental risks.

“I mean business ventures, expropriation without compensation. That matter is of interest throughout the country,” he said.

“I looked at the matter and said, ‘ How do we buy property when there is a wetland on the property?”

Rather than receiving clarity, Behari said he was sidelined.

“And I was called aside and told I was not working with them.”

His testimony has resonated with many South Africans who say whistleblowers are often marginalised or punished for raising uncomfortable questions.

DJ Sbu issues a strong denial

As the testimony gained traction online, DJ Sbu spoke out against the allegations.



OFFICIAL STATEMENT:

“I, Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope WeNkosi, hereby issue this statement in response to the false, misleading, and unsubstantiated allegations that have been circulated in the public domain by the suspended Head of Legal and Risk Services at the City of Ekurhuleni, Advocate Kemi Behari.

“These allegations, which attempt to implicate myself and businessman Thembinkosi TK Nciza, are entirely false, defamatory, and without any factual basis.

“I categorically deny any involvement in wrongdoing, misconduct, or unethical activity of any kind. Throughout my career in broadcasting, entrepreneurship, and public service, I have conducted myself with integrity, transparency, and respect for the law.

“My work across media, business, and community development has always been guided by principles of accountability and positive social impact.

“I am deeply concerned that these allegations appear to be part of an attempt to divert attention from ongoing internal matters and personal accountability issues by creating false narratives involving respected public figures.

Let me be clear:

• I have not participated in any illegal activity.

• I have not benefited from any improper conduct

.• I have not influenced any legal or administrative processes unlawfully.

• I have not colluded with any individual or institution inappropriately.

“Any suggestion to the contrary is a fabrication. I reserve all my legal rights and remedies in relation to these defamatory statements and will not hesitate to pursue appropriate action should these false claims continue to damage my reputation and personal brand.

“I remain confident that due process, truth, and transparency will ultimately prevail. I urge the public, media, and stakeholders to exercise caution, verify facts, and avoid amplifying unverified claims that serve only to mislead and harm innocent parties.

:My focus remains on serving my audience, building ethical businesses, creating employment, and contributing meaningfully to the development of our society.

“I will continue to cooperate fully with any lawful investigation and welcome any process that is grounded in fairness, evidence, and justice. I thank my supporters, partners, and the broader public for their continued trust and confidence”.

“Issued by: Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope WeNkosi Entrepreneur, and Public Figure Date: 09/02/2026.”

Public reaction grows

The testimony triggered intense reaction on social media, with some users calling for further investigation and others warning against trial by public opinion.

Supporters of DJ Sbu pointed to his long career as an entrepreneur and motivational figure, while critics argued that the seriousness of the claims demands scrutiny by law enforcement agencies.

Legal experts have cautioned that judicial commissions are fact-finding bodies, and that individual testimony does not amount to guilt. Final findings and recommendations are typically issued only after all evidence has been assessed.

Whether the commission will recommend further investigation into the Ekurhuleni grants remains unclear, and it is also not yet known whether the matter will be referred to the prosecuting authorities.



