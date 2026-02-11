Nandi Madida drops Valentine’s Day podcast on celebrating black love and marriage

This Valentine's Day, love takes centre stage on a new podcast

Hot off the heels of her trending interview on rapper L-Tido’s podcast, singer and media personality Nandi Madida had Mzandi debating the subject of grace for men.

Now, she’s marking Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt new episode of her growing platform. Her platform, The Motherhood Network, is steadily gaining attention.

Titled A Celebration of the Love You Deserve, the Valentine’s Day special promises a conversation about self-love, marriage and the beauty of love.

Nandi Madida. Picture: Supplied

For this episode, Madida is joined by marriage and family counsellor Dr Bakhe Dlamini and his wife Nokwanda Dlamini.

The trio delves into what it truly means to build love that is healthy, intentional and sustainable. This applies both within ourselves and in our romantic partnerships.

Dr Bakhe Dlamini and his wife Nokwanda. Picture: Supplied

More than a seasonal Valentine’s Day offering, the episode positions itself as a meaningful exploration of emotional well-being. It also explores long-term commitment.

With warmth and vulnerability, the conversation unpacks how self-awareness shapes the way individuals show up in relationships.

The Dlaminis share insights from both professional and personal perspectives. They offer listeners an honest look at the realities of marriage beyond curated social media moments.

ALSO READ: Ashley Ogle showered with R100k in cash and luxury gifts as baby news sparks buzz

Central to the discussion is the concept of self-love as a foundation for a lasting partnership. Madida steers the dialogue toward the idea that healthy relationships begin with inner work.

By understanding personal triggers, expectations and values, couples are better equipped to nurture bonds rooted in respect. Moreover, these bonds also encourage growth.

Whether single, married or somewhere in between, the episode encourages audiences to reflect on the love they accept. It also prompts reflection on the love they believe they deserve.