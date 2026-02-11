Celebs And Viral

Ashley Ogle showered with R100k in cash and luxury gifts as baby news sparks buzz

By Thami Kwazi

11 February 2026

11:52 am

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Ashley Ogle is trending again for love and lavish gifts.

Reality TV personality and influencer Ashley Ogle is making headlines after her loyal fan base surprised her with an eye-watering R100 000 in cash, luxury handbags, skincare products, and beauty treats.

The generous gesture marked the anniversary of her eviction from the Season 5 Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo house, turning what was once a disappointing moment into a celebration of her growth and resilience.

Supporters, affectionately known as her Ash Angels, flooded social media with videos and photos of the gifting moment, praising Ashley for staying authentic and focused since leaving the show.

The surprise reportedly pushed her total gifts and deposits well beyond R200 000, cementing her status as one of the season’s most supported housemates outside the game.

The celebrations come at a time when Ashley is also trending for more personal reasons.

Reports claim she has recently welcomed a baby boy with a former housemate, igniting widespread speculation about the father’s identity.

While Ashley has not publicly confirmed full details, the news has excited fans who say motherhood looks good on her already.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day gift ideas South Africans are loving in 2026

Many followers hope the continued support and financial blessings will help Ashley as she steps into this new chapter.

Social media timelines have been filled with congratulatory messages, heart emojis, and curious questions about who the father might be.

Ashley first captured national attention during Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, where her strong personality and headline-making romance with fellow contestant Sweet Guluva kept viewers talking.

Although her high-profile relationship after the show did not last, her fan base clearly did.

