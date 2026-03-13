What to watch: Timothée Chalamet serves chaos and championship swagger in Marty Supreme

From ping-pong hustler to Oscar frontrunner, Timothée Chalamet delivers his most electrifying performance yet.

For years, I have described Timothée Chalamet as an acting chameleon destined for remarkable heights. Each role he takes on seems to stretch him further, revealing new layers of craft, discipline and daring. With Marty Supreme, he once again proves that instinct is right – and then some.

Versatile, agile and utterly committed, Chalamet embodies what a consummate thespian should be.

His latest role places him firmly in the centre of this year’s conversation for the Academy Awards, earning him a third Best Actor nomination at just 30 years old.

It’s a remarkable achievement that puts him among the youngest actors ever to reach that milestone.

At first glance, Marty is the kind of character most of us recognise immediately.

Previous nominations for Call Me by Your Name and A Complete Unknown have already established him as a serious talent. But Marty Supreme might just be the role that elevates him from brilliant performer to generational icon.

Directed by Josh Safdie, the film is set in the fast-talking, fast-moving streets of 1950s New York City. It tells the story of Marty Mauser, a brash, obsessive table-tennis player with a mouth that rarely stops moving and a mind constantly scheming.

He’s the guy who always has a plan, always knows someone who knows someone, and somehow manages to get things done, even if the methods are a little dodgy. In real life, we all know at least one or two people like that.

The story is loosely inspired by legendary table tennis player Marty Reisman, famously nicknamed “The Needle” for his razor-sharp wit and flamboyant exhibition matches. In the film, Marty believes he’s destined for greatness, not just as a player, but as a legend.

But greatness doesn’t come easy.

To fund his dream of competing at a world championship in Tokyo, Marty dives headfirst into a whirlwind of hustles, shady deals, and high-stakes gambles.

By day, he sells shoes. By night, he’s wheeling, dealing, and chasing opportunity wherever it might appear.

The result is a sports movie unlike most others. Rather than the traditional underdog narrative, Marty Supreme thrives on chaos. The film’s pacing is relentless, its tone unpredictable, and its energy almost feverish.

In many ways, it feels like watching a sporting match played at double speed.

That restless tension is deliberate. Safdie crafts the story like a pressure cooker, echoing the nerve-shredding atmosphere audiences loved in films like Uncut Gems.

Here, however, the battleground isn’t a jewellery store, it’s a ping-pong table.

And, surprisingly, the sport works brilliantly on screen.

Chalamet reportedly spent years training to perform many of his own table-tennis sequences, and the dedication shows. The matches are kinetic, stylish, and surprisingly gripping, transforming a small paddle and ball into instruments of cinematic drama.

Of course, Marty’s life is not just about sport.

The film also explores his complicated relationships, particularly with Kay Stone, played by Gwyneth Paltrow.

Kay is a wealthy former socialite whose connection with Marty is equal parts fascination, manipulation, and mutual ambition.

Their dynamic adds intrigue to the story, highlighting Marty’s ability to charm, deceive, and occasionally self-destruct.

Then there’s Rachel Mizler, portrayed by Odessa A’zion. As Marty’s childhood friend and secret lover, Rachel represents the emotional cost of his relentless pursuit of fame. She grounds the narrative, reminding audiences that ambition often leaves collateral damage in its wake.

What makes Marty Supreme particularly compelling is its exploration of ego and the ‘American Dream’. Marty’s greatest strength, his unshakeable belief in his own greatness, is also his greatest flaw.

He is driven by a kind of toxic self-confidence, convinced that success is not just possible but inevitable. That belief propels him forward, but it also blinds him to the relationships and consequences he leaves behind.

It’s a fascinating character study wrapped inside a high-energy sports drama.

The film is slightly unconventional, sometimes chaotic, and often unpredictable. But that unpredictability is precisely what makes it so entertaining. Just when you think you know where the story is heading, it swerves in another direction.

And through it all, Chalamet commands the screen.

He is magnetic, irritating, hilarious, and strangely sympathetic all at once. Marty Mauser is not always a likeable character, but Chalamet ensures he is always compelling.

That balance is the mark of a truly skilled actor.

Watching him perform here feels like witnessing an artist operating at full confidence. Every line delivery, every twitch of energy, every moment of manic ambition feels intentional and alive.

If awards season follows its usual patterns, this performance will remain firmly in the conversation.

As for my verdict?

I have been giving a lot of five-star reviews lately, but this film earns it without hesitation. Marty Supreme is bold, fast-paced, and refreshingly different from the typical sports drama.

It’s entertaining, slightly wild, and anchored by a truly brilliant performance. Five stars out of five.

