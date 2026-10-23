PICTURES: Step inside the world of Hairspray, now showing in Centurion

The production features a cast led by Carley Janse Van Vuuren as Tracy Turnblad, with Thiart Li taking on the role of her mother, Edna, and Nadia Beukes as Velma Von Tussle.

The musical Hairspray is being staged at Die Centurion Teater until 7 November, marking the first professional South African production of the Broadway show since 2007.

Set in Baltimore in the 1960s, Hairspray follows teenager Tracy Turnblad, who dreams of appearing on The Corny Collins Show, a popular television dance programme. After securing a place on the show, Tracy challenges its racial segregation policies and becomes involved in the fight for integration.

Carley Janse Van Vuuren plays Tracy, with Thiart Li as her mother, Edna Turnblad, and Carl Trautman as her father, Wilbur. Other cast members include Nadia Beukes as Velma Von Tussle, Gugu Dhlamini as Motormouth Maybelle and Kyle Cronje as Link Larkin.

The production is directed and executive produced by Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe and Lian Sachse. Luigia Casaleggio is the musical director, while Pinto Ferreira is responsible for choreography. Ashleigh Hilton designed the sets and costumes.

The musical combines comedy and popular music with themes of racial discrimination, equality and social acceptance. Its previous professional South African staging opened at Johannesburg’s Lyric Theatre in October 2007.

The current production runs until 7 November.

(For best view, click on image for fullscreen)

Thiart Li, who performs as Edna Turnblad, prepares backstage, 22 October 2026, ahead of a rehearsal of the musical Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater, in Centurion. The show is produced by Scenario Productions and runs until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Yaya Mabaso, left, and Sindisiwe Mjali, who perform as The Dynamites prepare backstage, 22 October 2026, ahead of a rehearsal of the musical Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater, in Centurion. The show is produced by Scenario Productions and runs until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Nadia Beukes, left, as Velma Von Tussle and Thiart Li, as Edna Turnblad, pose for a photograph, 22 October 2026, ahead of a rehearsal of the musical Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater, in Centurion. The show is produced by Scenario Productions and runs until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Nadia Beukes as Velma Von Tussle poses for a photograph, 22 October 2026, ahead of a rehearsal of the musical Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater, in Centurion. The show is produced by Scenario Productions and runs until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Thiart Li, as Edna Turnblad, poses for a photograph, 22 October 2026, ahead of a rehearsal of the musical Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater, in Centurion. The show is produced by Scenario Productions and runs until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Carley Janse van Vuuren performs as Tracy Turnblad, 22 October 2026, during a rehearsal of the musical Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater, in Centurion. The show is produced by Scenario Productions and runs until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cast members perform, 22 October 2026, during a rehearsal of the musical Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater, in Centurion. The show is produced by Scenario Productions and runs until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Carley Janse van Vuuren as Tracy Turnblad, 22 October 2026, during a rehearsal of the musical Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater, in Centurion. The show is produced by Scenario Productions and runs until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cast members perform, 22 October 2026, during a rehearsal of the musical Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater, in Centurion. The show is produced by Scenario Productions and runs until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cast members perform, 22 October 2026, during a rehearsal of the musical Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater, in Centurion. The show is produced by Scenario Productions and runs until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cast members perform, 22 October 2026, during a rehearsal of the musical Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater, in Centurion. The show is produced by Scenario Productions and runs until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cast members perform, 22 October 2026, during a rehearsal of the musical Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater, in Centurion. The show is produced by Scenario Productions and runs until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Carley Janse van Vuuren as Tracy Turnblad, 22 October 2026, during a rehearsal of the musical Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater, in Centurion. The show is produced by Scenario Productions and runs until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Kyle Cronje as Link Larkin, 22 October 2026, during a rehearsal of the musical Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater, in Centurion. The show is produced by Scenario Productions and runs until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Gugu Dhlamini as Motormouth Maybelle, 22 October 2026, during a rehearsal of the musical Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater, in Centurion. The show is produced by Scenario Productions and runs until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen From left, Carley Janse van Vuuren performs as Tracy Turnblad, Carl Trautman as Wilbur Turnblad, Thiart Li as Edna Turnblad, and Gugu Dhlamini as Motormouth Maybelle, 22 October 2026, during a rehearsal of the musical Hairspray at Die Centurion Teater, in Centurion. The show is produced by Scenario Productions and runs until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

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