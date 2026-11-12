Q&A: How Money Mike SA prepared for his role in Maglera Doe Boy’s new film ‘Izinja’

The film also features other artists including Material Don Dada, 25K, Sir Trill, Ason and Young Stunna.

South African entertainer Money Mike SA has made his acting debut in Izinja, a new short film by rapper Maglera Doe Boy.

The rapper plays a gangster in the film, which explores township life, street culture, crime, ambition and the pursuit of a better future.

The production brings together music, fashion and storytelling. It features appearances by Material Don Dada, 25K, Sir Trill, Ason and Young Stunna, among others.

Money Mike SA said he did not struggle to portray the character because of the public perception shaped by his appearance.

“People already have a certain perception of me because of the tattoos on my face, so playing a gangster wasn’t something I had to struggle to get into. In many ways, the character came naturally,” he said.

He said his Lebanese heritage also played a role in developing the character, who speaks Arabic in the film.

The rapper said he enjoyed incorporating the language into the role and sharing some of his culture during production.

“It was also fun teaching Maglera a bit of Arabic. In the movie, my character speaks Arabic, and because of my Lebanese roots, it made sense.

“It wasn’t something that felt forced. It was a natural part of bringing the character to life, and I enjoyed sharing a bit of my culture with him,” he said.

Q&A with Money Mike SA

How did your involvement in Maglera Doe Boy’s film come about?

I’ve known Maglera for some years, so when the opportunity came to be part of his film, it was exciting. We’ve known each other for a while, and it was great to see him take on something different creatively. I was happy to be part of the project and contribute to bringing his vision to life.

You play a gangster in the film. How challenging was it to get into character?

Honestly, it came naturally. People already have a perception of me because of the tattoos on my face and how I look. Sometimes people make assumptions before they even get to know you. So playing a gangster wasn’t a difficult transition. I understood the character and could connect with that energy. It was also about giving the role my own interpretation rather than simply playing a stereotype.

Your character speaks Arabic. How did your Lebanese heritage influence the role?

That was one of my favourite parts of the experience. With my Lebanese roots, having my character speak Arabic made complete sense. It wasn’t something that felt forced; it was natural to me. I also had fun teaching Maglera a little Arabic during the process. It was a cool experience sharing part of my culture with him and bringing that authenticity into the film.

What was it like working with Maglera on a project outside music?

Maglera is someone I’ve known for years, so there was already a level of understanding and familiarity. Watching him explore filmmaking and storytelling was exciting. I think it’s important for artists to challenge themselves and explore different creative spaces. This was an opportunity to do something different together, and I enjoyed every moment of it.

You’re releasing your single Paradise at the same time. What does this moment represent for you?

It’s about growth and showing people that I’m not limited to one thing. Music will always be a major part of who I am, but I’m also interested in film, business, fashion and other creative opportunities. Paradise is another expression of where I am creatively. I want people to see the different sides of Money Mike SA and understand that there is much more to my story than what they might initially see.