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Siphokazi marks 20 years in music with new rendition of popular hymn

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

12 November 2026

10:59 am

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The singer said she plans to release more music.

Siphokazi

Award-winning singer, Siphokazi. Picture: Instagram/@siphokazisings

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South African singer Siphokazi is marking 20 years in the music industry this year.

To celebrate the milestone, the singer released a new song, a rendition of the popular hymn Lizalis’Idinga Lakho.

Siphokazi described the song as a prayer for comfort, strength and salvation.

“When I listen to this song, my heart just softens,” she says.

“For me, Lizalis’Idinga Lakho is not just a hymn; it is a deep prayer from a tired soul. It is me saying, ‘Lord, You promised You will never leave me, so please, come and fulfil that promise in my life.'”

Siphokazi said the hymn’s message also extends to the people around her. She said the line, “Zonke iintlanga ma zizuze usindiso” (All the nations must find salvation), reminds her to pray for her family, friends and strangers.

She also reflected on the hymn’s message of humility and the importance of relying on her faith.

“And that part where it says every knee must bow reminds me that at the end of the day, it’s not about how strong I am. It’s about humbling myself before Him and saying ‘Thixo, Nkosi yenyeniso (God, the king of truth), I need You,'” she said.

Looking ahead

Siphokazi said she intends to continue releasing more music.

“As long as I live, I can promise that I will continue to release music because it is a calling that follows me wherever I go,” she said.

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She added that her future releases would explore different musical directions and messages while remaining guided by their purpose.

Lizalis’Idinga Lakho brings together themes of faith, personal growth and Siphokazi’s musical identity. She said the song reflects her intention to use music to reach and encourage others.

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