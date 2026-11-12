‘Public outrage is not evidence’: Phuti Khomo’s sister defends her amid unpaid money allegations

This follows videos circulating on social media in which TV and film producer Tumelo Maimela alleged that Khomo owes her money.

Jacquie Khomo, the sister of television personality Phuti Khomo, has spoken out following allegations by television and film producer Tumelo Maimela that her sister owes money to her and members of a production crew.

Maimela shared videos on social media discussing the money she alleges Phuti owes her over a reality television project.

In one of the recent videos, Maimela also accused Phuti of being a gambling addict and living a fake life.

Watch videos below:

In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, Jacquie said she was speaking in her personal capacity and not on behalf of her sister, her management or legal representatives.

She said she had decided to address what she believes is an attempt to damage her sister’s reputation.

“If this matter is genuinely about recovering money allegedly owed, why has the public conversation focused almost entirely on humiliating Phuti rather than resolving the alleged financial dispute?” she wrote.

“A trending hashtag is not a court judgment. Public outrage is not evidence. And the number of people repeating an accusation does not determine whether it is true,” she added.

Jacquie questioned why Maimela chose to take the matter to social media rather than pursue legal avenues to recover the money she claims she is owed.

“Has this person explored these avenues? Has she sought legal advice? Has she formally pursued the money she claims is owed to her?”

Tumelo Maimela: ‘I am home safe’

Following reports of her arrest on Wednesday, 11 November, Maimela took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday morning to update her followers.

“Hey guys, I am home safe. Thank you so much for the support,” she wrote.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed to Daily Sun that a 36-year-old TV and film producer was arrested after allegedly breaching a protection order taken out against her by former Miss Teen South Africa and actress Phuti Khomo.