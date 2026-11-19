There are fresh covers and modernised updates, including a few yards of censorship along the way.

Some of South Africa’s most important literary works are being given another chance to find an audience And with the move to analogue amongst Gen Z and Alpha, the timing is on the button.

Jonathan Ball Publishers is reviving a collection of South African classics, including Jock of the Bushveld by Sir Percy Fitzpatrick, Mhudi by Sol Plaatje and The Story of an African Farm by Olive Schreiner.

There are fresh covers and modernised updates, including a few yards of censorship along the way.

The works were all written in a South Africa that looked very different to today. The language, racial prejudice and historical attitudes of the books’ times presented difficult editorial decisions, particularly when preserving an author’s original words risks alienating today’s readers.

Jonathan Ball Publishers Publishing Director Jeremy Boraine shared his thoughts on some of the commercial realities of keeping literary history alive and why some books deserve another chapter and a new dust jacket.

Why republish South African literary classics now, and what makes these books relevant to today’s readers?

Literary classics are always relevant as new generations of readers emerge. How we respond to each book will evolve as the distance between the writing and the reading grows longer. But they remain the foundational texts of our country for better or for worse, and should be available.

How did you select the titles, and what qualifies a book as a South African literary classic?

In truth, South Africa does not have innumerable books that one could call classics. At least in English, that is. We decided to focus on classics in English, but we do have other imprints in the Jonathan Ball stable that publish in other languages.

We were also limited by the fact that many classics are already in print and others are still under copyright and available through other publishers.

That said, a classic is a text that has stood the test of time and still offers something of value. Perhaps it is still enjoyed by many readers, like Jock of the Bushveld. In the case of Mhudi, it’s the first novel written in English by a black South African.

Classics, authentic of their time, offer us a glimpse into the past in a way that no contemporary novel or history book can do.

Attracting GenZ and Alpha to literature. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Can contemporary cover designs attract a new generation of readers to literature they might otherwise overlook?

Without a doubt, we have spent a lot of effort making the covers of these books as appealing as possible. I attended the Frankfurt Book Fair last month, and it was these new classic editions that generated the most interest from a cover design point of view. This was very gratifying.

Some classics reflect the racial attitudes and politics of their time. How do you approach this content without compromising the original work?

All classics reflect the attitudes of their time, it’s a question of how one deals with it.

As much as possible, we try to maintain the integrity of the text by leaving in the views of the author or the characters, however unpalatable they may be to a contemporary readership.

An important rationale of reading a classic is to understand or be made aware of the values and beliefs of earlier times.

There are certain offensive words that we remove or replace. Some would argue that they should remain.

Our view is that leaving them in may either serve to legitimise their use today, or so offend some readers that they choose not to read further.

Is there a commercial appetite for South African classics beyond the academic market, and are there plans to revive lesser-known works?

By publishing these books, we hope we may stimulate this appetite. Our aim is to revive a diverse range of classics, some well-known titles and some lesser-known works, although we expect the market to remain relatively small.

Could these newly packaged classics find a market as gifts, particularly among readers looking for something distinctly South African?

We would like that, of course, and it is one of the reasons we have put so much effort into the design. We also hope that some will want to collect them all.

How much of South Africa’s literary heritage has been forgotten, and are there other authors whose works deserve a second life?

It’s important to continually work at preserving our literary heritage. Some books published a generation ago will go on to become classics, and it is our job as publishers to seek them and republish them. It’s by no means lucrative, but it is an important part of what we do.

What do you hope readers will discover, or rediscover, about South Africa through these books?

So many things! Reading a work written from another time opens up a portal to the past. I think the British author LP Hartley said it best: ‘The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there.’