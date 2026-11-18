Etienne Fourie's InterVille took 17 years to write. Why this South African kids' book is a must read for the holiday season.

Seventeen years after filmmaker Etienne Fourie dreamed up a fantasy world, his first children’s novel, InterVille, is finally on bookshelves. And the Trompoppie filmmaker and Man in die Maan author may eventually take his imaginary world to television.

Etienne Fourie’s InterVille has also made Bargain Books’ Christmas Picks for Children list, alongside international children’s favourites.

The book follows 12-year-old gamer Patrick Newberry, who suddenly develops an allergy to electricity. Every sneeze makes electronic devices explode, effectively ending his digital existence. His parents send him to Crooked Creek Canyon Camp, a wilderness retreat for children who struggle to fit in. There, Patrick discovers Verdigris Island and a mysterious gateway to InterVille, where extraordinary worlds and terrifying creatures await.

Where did the idea for InterVille come from?

I was in my second year at film school in 2009 and realised I was entering adulthood. Then, I freaked out. I didn’t want to be an adult. Part of me grabbed at my happy childhood memories, mostly tied to stories. A scene between Patrick and another character, Bernie, suddenly appeared in my head. I started writing that night. Seventeen years later, here we are.

You described yourself as a weird kid. Was storytelling your escape?

Absolutely. Escapism is something I’m very good at. I probably have a master’s degree in escapism. I was always drawing, painting dolls and monsters, and working with clay and wood. I was a weird kid. It took a long time to realise that weirdness is actually the coolest thing.

Growing up in a relatively small, conservative community was tricky. Books, movies, writing and painting were my escape.

Author and filmmaker Etienne Fourie. Picture: Supplied

How does a story conceived in 2009 resonate with today’s children?

Two things were important to me. Kindness and humour. I think those two things are timeless, regardless of what’s happening in the world. I also wanted to write a classic adventure story. Something that would feel timeless. The world changes, but those things don’t.

Patrick is allergic to electricity. Are you making a statement about screen addiction?

The book addresses children being completely addicted to screens, but it doesn’t demonise screen culture. It’s about showing young readers that there are so many other adventures we’re missing because we’re glued to screens.

I’m guilty too. I sit in front of my computer all day, writing and trying to pay rent. We miss so many wonderful things.

Do you think children’s entertainment has become too preachy?

I remember how I felt as a young person. In many ways, I’m still 10 years old. Something I really hated was feeling that a book, film or person was speaking down to me. I hated being preached to or treated condescendingly. Even as a child, that really pissed me off.

Why was it important to make InterVille South African?

Growing up, the magical worlds I loved always seemed far away. They were in London, New York, European forests or other planets. I rarely found South African stories offering the escapism I wanted. InterVille is a love letter to my younger self, who wanted to believe something magical could begin here too.