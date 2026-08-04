‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ scores R44 million-plus in biggest SA cinema opening ever

Tom Holland's latest web-slinging outing hasn't just broken records overseas - it's smashed South Africa's all-time opening weekend record too, according to Sony Pictures SA.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has swung its way into the history books at the South African box office, with Sony Pictures SA confirming the film delivered the biggest opening weekend the country’s cinemas have ever seen, grossing more than R44 million.

The milestone puts the Tom Holland-led Marvel instalment, released in late July 2026, ahead of every previous local opening record and has generated significant buzz among South African moviegoers who also complained online about the effect that the large crowds had on service at their respective cinemas.

🇿🇦 Thank You, South Africa!



You've made history.



Celebrating the biggest opening weekend in South African cinema history, with an incredible R44+ million at the South African box office.#ThankYouSouthAfrica #BoxOfficeHistory #SpidermanBrandNewDay #SonyPicturesSA pic.twitter.com/vdqX0O4AwO — Sony Pictures SA 🇿🇦 (@SonyMoviesSA) August 3, 2026

A record-breaking global debut

The South African haul mirrors the film’s performance on the world stage. In North America, Brand New Day posted a record domestic opening of around $360 million, edging past Avengers: Endgame’s long-standing high of roughly $357 million, according to AFP.

Worldwide, the film opened to an estimated $927 million to $942 million – around $360 million in the United States and $572 million to $582 million internationally – making it the second-biggest global debut of all time, behind only Endgame’s approximately $1.22 billion opening. It is already shaping up as one of the standout films of 2026 and is closing in on the $1 billion mark.

Where it stacks up locally

While a fully comprehensive rand-for-rand ranking of South Africa’s all-time box office isn’t publicly available in one place, the established modern leaders include:

The Lion King (2019 live-action remake) – more than R120 million, which made it the highest-grossing film in South African history at the time, overtaking the first Black Panther film (R107 million). Avengers: Endgame (2019) brought in an estimated R106 million by the end of its cinema run.

Other films frequently in the conversation include local favourites like the Mr Bones franchise from earlier eras, though those sit far below the modern Hollywood blockbusters in absolute rand terms.

Brand New Day‘s opening weekend alone already places it in elite company – many of the country’s previous record-holders took weeks or months to climb into the R70 million to R120 million range. Given the strong holds typical of Marvel and Spider-Man releases, the film looks well-positioned to challenge the top of South Africa’s all-time charts, though its final tally is still being counted as of early August 2026.

What’s next for ‘Brand New Day‘

Industry analysts are projecting a possible $2 billion-plus worldwide run, fuelled by the record-setting opening, strong reviews (around 90% on Rotten Tomatoes) and solid audience response, along with robust international appeal in markets including China, Latin America and India.

Should that hold, it would mark a major win for Spider-Man and Marvel following a few recent underperformers.