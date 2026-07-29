First ‘Children of Blood & Bone’ trailer reignites debate over African accents in Hollywood’s Orïsha

The first trailer has landed, giving fans their first proper look at Orïsha.

Paramount Pictures has finally released the first official trailer for Children of Blood & Bone, the long-in-development adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling fantasy novel.

But alongside the sweeping visuals of the kingdom of Orïsha, one thing has dominated fan reaction, whether the cast’s accents do justice to a story so deeply rooted in Yoruba and West African culture.

The trailer

The film follows Zélie Adebola, played by South African actress Thuso Mbedu, as she attempts to restore magic to Orïsha after its violent suppression by the ruthless King Saran, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor. Zélie and her brother team up with the king’s children, including Princess Amari, played by Amandla Stenberg, to take down his regime.

The star-studded cast of ‘Children of Blood & Bone’ includes Viola Davis in a commanding group scene, Idris Elba as a regal king, Amandla Stenberg, Cynthia Erivo, and others like Chiwetel Ejiofor in ornate, culturally rich attire reflecting the novel’s magic-oppressed world of Orïsha. Picture: X, Discussing Film

The starry ensemble also includes Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Regina King, Damson Idris, Lashana Lynch, Tosin Cole and Viola Davis, alongside Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Saniyya Sidney, Diaana Babnicova, Bukky Bakray, Ayra Starr, Shamz Garuba, Kola Bodunde, Pamilerin Afolake Ayodeji and Tèmítópé Fágbénlé.

The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who previously worked with Mbedu and Davis on The Woman King.

The trailer arrives with a musical pedigree to match its scale, featuring new original songs from Tems and Burna Boy, with Tems serving as executive music producer on the soundtrack and Burna Boy as executive music consultant.

The trailer launch itself was marked by an event in New York, with Prince-Bythewood and several cast members speaking about the film’s scale and stunt work, including a cast Q&A hosted by Lena Waithe and attended by Regina King among others.

Why the accents are under scrutiny

The novel draws heavily on Yoruba mythology and pre-colonial West African settings. Fans, particularly Nigerian audiences, have long questioned whether a cast made up largely of American and British actors of African descent could convincingly capture the regional voices the story is rooted in.

Nigeria itself is far from a monolith and accents vary significantly even within Yoruba-speaking communities, so the bar for “authenticity” was always going to be a contested one.

That scrutiny has followed the film since casting for Children of Blood & Bone was first announced and the trailer has done little to settle it.

One reaction thread summed up the mood bluntly: “Even my own people cannot get our accents right lmao!!”. Other commenters in the same thread questioned everything from the pacing to whether the story would have worked better as a limited series than a single feature film.

Early reaction has centred as much on the casting debate that has followed the project as on the trailer itself, with some suggesting the film’s press tour could face tough questions as more viewers weigh in on the controversy.

Still, the broader response suggests audiences are conflicted rather than uniformly negative, with many agreeing the film looks better than expected.

A troubled road to the screen

The accents debate is only the latest chapter in a famously bumpy production history.

Fox 2000 first bought the film rights before the novel was even published in 2017, with Rick Famuyiwa announced as director in 2019. After Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, the project moved to Lucasfilm under Kathleen Kennedy before being shelved around 2021, when Lucasfilm shifted focus to its own franchises.

Paramount eventually picked up the rights and locked in a theatrical release.

More recently, author Tomi Adeyemi added another layer of intrigue. In the weeks before the trailer dropped, she posted on social media that she was distancing herself from the Children of Blood & Bone film without explaining exactly why, fueling further speculation about behind-the-scenes tension even as the marketing push ramps up.

The bigger picture

None of this is happening in a vacuum. Hollywood has a long, well-documented habit of flattening “African” accents into a single generic register and a big-budget, culturally rooted fantasy epic like this one carries extra weight because of it.

Many have made the case for a diaspora-heavy cast’s need to replicate the specific regional textures of a story as culturally anchored as this one, versus leaning into a more stylised, pan-African fantasy register built for a global audience.

Children of Blood & Bone is set for release on 15 January 2027, including premium large format and IMAX screenings.