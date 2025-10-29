TikTok’s Songs of the Summer reflect the fusion of audio and social media visuals

TikTok’s influence on music is so great that Billboard has a dedicated chart of songs that perform well on the platform, known as the TikTok Billboard Top 50.

The influence of social media on how the public receives music is most evident on TikTok compared to other platforms.

The social media platform recently published South Africa’s Songs of the Summer list, ranked by creations and video views over the summer of 2025.

ALSO READ: Quantifying music sensation Tyla’s impact in numbers

TikTok’s impact on music

South Africa’s Grammy award-winning Tyla may be one of the first artists to benefit richly from a song’s lifespan on TikTok.

Tyla’s Water was boosted by the posting of videos of her dancing to Water and performing it on stage – prompting fans to want to try it themselves.

The hashtags #TylaWater and #TylaWaterChallenge have more than 500 million views combined, and the song has been used millions of times in other people’s videos.

TikTok’s influence on music is so great that Billboard has a dedicated chart of songs that perform well on the platform, known as the TikTok Billboard Top 50.

“TikTok is where music truly comes to life. It’s a space where songs are discovered, collective enjoyment is cemented, artists grow, and opportunities open up in ways that weren’t possible before,” said TikTok’s Head of music partnership in the UK, Ireland & Sub-Saharan-Africa, Toyin Mustapha.

This TikTok impact displays the combination of the audio and social media visuals.

Evidently, the ‘Water’ challenges on TikTok reveal fans’ desire to share their visual experience of the song globally.”

ALSO READ: Content creators welcome Solly Malatsi’s call for TikTok to pay them

South Africa’s songs of the summer top 10

TikTok recently released the Songs of the Summer 2025, highlighting songs which have dominated feeds and inspired trends.

“The Songs of the Summer show how powerful that connection is, and how TikTok continues to be the platform where South African music can break boundaries and reach the world”, Mustapha.

Sitting atop the top 10 songs of the Summer is Goon Flavour, Master KG, and Eemoh’s catchy Ngishutheni.

Khadeair’s Magumba is second, with the amapiano hit song Isaka (6am) by CIZA, Jazzworx, and Thukuthela third.

Other songs in the top 10 include Chella’s My Darling, Unikhodima by Nhloso Khwela featuring Shena Wasehlalankosi.

Uyisela by UNjoko & Limit Nala is also on the list.

Abantwana Bakho by DJ Maphorisa, Xduppy, Kabza De Small, Thatohtsi, Young Stunna, and Nkosazana Daughter rounds up the top 10.

NOW READ: TikTok say it’s committed to rewarding African content creators despite them not being on rewards programme