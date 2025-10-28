Ngeke! Festival set to hit a sour note for corruption, calls on attendees to pledge

Ngeke! Festival's partners include the SIU, Corruption Watch, and the International Anti-Corruption Conference, among others.

With the ongoing Madlanga commission and politicians appearing before the parliament’s hearings on police corruption, there is a sense that corruption in the country is being tackled.

As though adding a soundtrack to the above-mentioned events, some of the leading corruption busters are hosting a music concert to raise awareness about South Africa’s biggest nemesis to its growth.

Titled Ngeke! Festival, the event set for the first weekend of December at Constitution Hill, is a stand against corruption.

Ngeke! is a Zulu word often used to indicate an impossibility or refusal that loosely translates to ‘never’ or ‘I won’t’, depending on the context.

“It’s time to collectively say Ngeke! to corruption with a powerful celebration of Mzansi’s resilience in tackling one of the most important issues of our time,” read the statement.

Performers on the day will include Zoë Modiga and music collective BCUC alongside other supporting artists.

ALSO READ: SA ‘serious about fighting financial crime and corruption’ — Ramaphosa

The corruption busters

Ngeke festival is supported by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU), Transparency International, a global movement working in over 100 countries to end the injustice of corruption; the non-profit organisation Corruption Watch; and the European Union-funded organisation Enhancing Accountability.

The Enhancing Accountability Programme’s Technical Assistance Facility (TAF) provides resources, skills, and opportunities that enable South African civil society, Chapter 9 & 10 institutions, and other eligible organisations to engage in and collaborate on enhancing accountability in the public and private sectors in South Africa.

Another partner of the festival is Fair Play, which is a global movement of young artists speaking out against corruption.

Fair Play holds a biannual competition in which young bands can submit music videos online that address corruption in their communities.

The best bands are selected to perform at the International Anti-Corruption Conference or IACC (the world’s largest anti-corruption event).

“Fair Play is all about amplifying the voices of young artists around the world, letting their stories be heard and giving them a platform to unite their people around a common message,” said Programs and Marketing Director and Jeunesses Musicales (JMI) Matt Clark.

JM International is also one of the concert’s partners.

“The fight against corruption is global, but it must be fought locally. Every action counts. Note by note, song by song, we can all shape a better tomorrow, together,”concluded Clark.

ALSO READ: Shebeshxt under investigation in attempted murder case in Limpopo

Artist’s opportunity and the pledge

For the Ngeke Festival, Fair Play has called on artists to submit original songs that tackle corruption, inequality, and injustice.

Two bands will be selected to perform at the festival, and each will bag a R10,000 cash prize.

The International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC) is also one of the partners.

Established in 1983, IACC is one of the world’s premier forums for bringing together heads of state, civil society, the private sector, and others to tackle the increasingly sophisticated challenges posed by corruption.

The concert is free for citizens; however, to be granted entry, patrons must take a pledge that commits them not to engage in corrupt activities.

The pledge states:

Ngeke ngithule (I won’t keep quiet) – When I see corruption happening, I’m gonna call it out. I refuse to be part of the silence. Ngeke ngikwenze (I won’t do it) – No tjotjo, no cold drinks, no abusing power to get ahead. Ngeke ngiye ngedwa (I won’t go at it alone) – I’ll stand shoulder to shoulder with my fellow South Africans, because together we can flip the script and build a Mzansi that works for all.

NOW READ: ‘Do not donate’: Miss SA warns of scam linked to Luyanda Zuma’s name