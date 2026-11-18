Elderly residents are relying on a soup kitchen and community support as their food spoils and basic services remain disrupted.

For the 49 residents of the Jan Hofmeyer Old Age Home, life has been extremely tough over the past nine days, ever since the Mayfair substation fire caused an outage in the area.

Gathered under the shade of trees outside the home, they tell of nine days without hot water, being unable to cook food and rotting groceries in their refrigerators.

Most of them receive old age grants and pensions and buy their monthly supplies when the money comes in.

Then came the fires at the Mayfair substation. All the fresh food had to be thrown out.

Elderly residents rely on soup kitchen for meals

Pamela Makhene, who was a studio backup singer for Brenda Fassie, sits down with a bag in her hand.

Inside are two meals from the nearby soup kitchen, which is where all the residents get food now that the power is out.

“We’re coping because we get some food at the soup kitchen. But without power, there is no music in my home. I miss that,” she said.

“We are the forgotten people,” chips in Myra de Kock, while her fellow residents all nod in agreement.

They are surviving because of the soup kitchen and because Auntie Yola Minnaar makes sure they get bread and other necessities.

Without Auntie Yola looking after them, they all said, life would be much harder.

“If we did not get bread and food from Yola, we would not be coping,” said Sylvia Patrick.

Residents fear for their safety as streetlights remain off

For Elvis Brown, the biggest worry is the lack of streetlights and the safety of the residents.

“The nights are so dark, it’s scary. Last week, they stole the palisade fence near here,” he said.

To add to their troubles, there is a water outage in the area as the Brixton supply complex is running empty.

Joburg Water has listed the Brixton tower as empty, the Crosby reservoir is 6% full and Brixton reservoir 49% full.

Water trucks are dispatched daily to the entire Jan Hofmeyr area.

More than 20 000 residents face another week without power

While the SABC, Garden City Hospital and some industrial areas in Crown Mines have had power restored after a week-long outage, the more than 20 000 residents of Mayfair, Crown Mines, Homestead, Vrededorp, Pageview, Jan Hofmeyr and Amalgam will have to wait for at least another week before their power comes back on.

The Mayfair substation was shut down a week ago after two fires broke out.

Since then, City Power has worked around the clock to restore power to the SABC and Garden City Hospital.

City Power works to resolve remaining cable faults

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said full power was restored after midnight on Sunday.

Now technicians are working on cable faults and repairs at the Sentech tower, which Mangena said had experienced multiple cable faults.

The Sentech tower, a landmark in Johannesburg, is a broadcasting tower transmitting radio and television signals.

It carries 18 FM radio stations and seven television stations.

For residents of the affected areas, power won’t be back before the end of the week, although Mangena said technicians were hard at work.

“Engineers are attending to further cable faults affecting customers in Mayfair West, Amalgam, Vrededorp, Homestead Park, Pageview and Jan Hofmeyr.

“Monday’s work will focus on resolving the remaining faults, monitoring the network and assessing its capacity to safely accommodate additional load.

“Once the necessary repairs are completed and the network is sufficiently stable, the remaining customers will be restored in phases,” Mangena said.

He said City Power hoped to have this completed by the end of the week.

Thousands of outstanding electricity complaints across Joburg

City Power started Monday morning with more than 3 100 open calls across the city.

Hardest-hit areas included the inner city with 944 calls, Roodepoort with 666 calls, Reuven with 519 calls and Randburg with 590.

Outages were reported in Honey Park, Laser Park, Cedar Creek, Cedar Lakes, Fourways Estate, Coronationville, Newclare, Westbury, Kya Sand, Alexandra and Houtkoppen.