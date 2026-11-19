Schultz makes his debut on the show on Thursday.

Actor Waldemar Schultz is joining kykNET’s Diepe Waters as Alexander Smith, a university lecturer and author.

Schultz makes his debut on Thursday, 19 November. His character’s arrival in Boskruin is expected to introduce new relationships and romantic storylines.

Alexander is known for his romantic outlook on life and his ability to captivate people with words. However, he finds it more difficult to express himself when conversations become personal.

Speaking about the role, Schultz said there is more to Alexander than meets the eye.

“What makes Alexander interesting to me is that there’s more to him than you see when you first meet him. He understands the power of words, but as with most people, it’s sometimes the things he doesn’t say that reveal the most,” Schultz said.

Waldemar Schultz’s character in ‘Diepe Waters’

Alexander writes romantic novels under the pen name Frederik du Ruiter. His work has attracted the attention of Lettie (Stephanie Baartman), who is a fan of his books.

His arrival gives Lettie the opportunity to meet the author behind the stories she enjoys.

Alexander’s presence also affects Sanet (Nadia Valvekens) and Eurika (Bertha le Roux-Wahl). His connections to the past add another dimension to his arrival, although not everyone reacts the same way.

The character brings romance and humour to the storyline while exploring the differences between a person’s public image and private life.

“I look forward to viewers getting to know Alexander and forming their own impressions of him. He brings an interesting dynamic to Boskruin, and I’m enjoying working with this team to bring his story to life,” Schultz said.

Schultz makes his debut as Alexander Smith in Diepe Waters on Thursday, 19 November.

The series airs on Mondays to Thursdays at 6.30pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144). Episodes are also available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.