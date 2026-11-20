Netflix's 'Love Is Blind: South Africa' cast reveal has sparked a social media storm, with fans criticising the male contestants and mocking the revised profiles.

Netflix South Africa may have found itself in the middle of some unexpected pre-premiere publicity. This is after unveiling the singles set to feature in the local version of Love Is Blind.

The cast announcement for Love Is Blind: South Africa, which premieres on 4 December 2026, quickly became a talking point on social media. But perhaps not for the reasons the streaming giant had hoped.

Rather than focusing on the premise of the dating experiment, much of the online conversation centred on the appearance, ages and professional credentials of the male contestants.

The reaction was so intense that Netflix South Africa removed its original cast profile posts. The social media team later uploaded revised versions. This prompted even more commentary from social media users across all platforms.

While the revised profiles drew jokes about the last-minute makeover, the bigger story became Mzansi’s reaction. This also prompted men to create their own artificial intelligence (AI)- generated cast posters. They feature made-up job descriptions to poke fun at criticism of their careers.

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: South Africa’ cast reveal has prompted fierce online reactions and a viral AI-generated trend. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram

Social media unimpressed by cast reveal

Netflix introduced 27 singles who will attempt to find love without seeing their potential partners. Dineo and Solo Langa will host the South African edition.

The women largely received a more favourable reception. But the male contestants found themselves at the centre of an online roasting session.

It’s honestly hilarious watching men completely lose their minds over the Love Is Blind guys being called unattractive. You’d think this wasn't the exact same crowd that routinely goes out of their way to tear women down with unsolicited comments about their weight and looks. — 𝒩ℯ𝒷𝓊𝓁𝒶 𝒩ℯ𝓀ℴ🪞🎀 (@MaNdlovujpeg) November 18, 2026

On X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and other platforms, viewers questioned the men’s physical appearances. Many described the selection as disappointing, and others joked that Netflix had struggled to find eligible bachelors.

Descriptions such as ‘Tinder rejects’ and ‘bottom of the barrel’ featured in the criticism. It also drew comparisons with contestants from the UK version of the show.

However, it was not just the contestants’ appearances that attracted attention.

Their listed occupations also became a talking point, particularly when compared with the professional descriptions given to the women. Attorneys, doctors and data scientists made up the female side. Several of the men had job titles such as salesman, DJ, fitness entrepreneur and nightclub manager.

The contrast prompted questions about the casting process. It also inspired questions about whether the men brought the same professional credentials and ambition to the table.

Netflix removes and revises Love Is Blind SA cast profiles

As the criticism gathered momentum, Netflix South Africa removed the original male and female cast profile posts from its social media accounts. Although the streaming platform did not issue a formal explanation for the removal, the move was widely interpreted as an attempt to manage the growing backlash.

The profiles subsequently reappeared with several noticeable changes.

Among the adjustments were revised ages, updated occupational descriptions and changes to the order in which contestants appeared in the promotional carousels.

Some job titles were also seemingly given a more polished description. The salesman in the bunch is now identified as a personal trainer in the updated profiles, while other contestants received revised professional titles.

The changes did not go unnoticed.

Social media users quickly began comparing the original profiles with the updated versions, questioning what had happened to some of the contestants’ original job descriptions. The quotes explaining why they came to the show were also removed.

Others joked that Netflix had effectively resubmitted its assignment after receiving a poor mark, with AI becoming part of the online commentary surrounding the revised graphics.

More than just a conversation about appearances

Beyond the jokes and memes, the controversy has raised broader questions about reality television casting and the expectations audiences have of dating shows.

The premise of Love Is Blind is to challenge conventional ideas about attraction by encouraging contestants to form emotional connections before meeting face to face.

Yet the reaction to the South African cast reveal demonstrated just how quickly audiences can return to judging potential romantic partners on appearance alone.

There were also viewers who defended the contestants, arguing that promotional photographs do not necessarily reflect someone’s personality, attractiveness or ability to form a meaningful connection.

Some voices suggested that the reaction reflected the realities of dating in South Africa, rather than an isolated casting issue.

Meanwhile, scrutiny extended beyond appearances and occupations, with questions raised about contestants’ backgrounds and claims circulating online about certain individuals.

These allegations have not all been independently verified, and at least one contestant, Tloks, has publicly addressed and denied claims made about him.

This has added another dimension to the debate, particularly given the sensitivity around issues of accountability and personal safety.

Despite the controversy surrounding its cast reveal, Love Is Blind: South Africa is set to make its Netflix debut on 4 December 2026.