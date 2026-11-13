‘It was really tough’: Nadia Nakai reflects on her Tropika Island of Treasure journey after elimination

Nakai has been eliminated from the competition alongside her Smooth Fan partner, Andile Khuluse.

Rapper Nadia Nakai has been eliminated from Tropika Island of Treasure, bringing her competition journey on Réunion Island to an end.

Nakai competed alongside her Smooth Fan partner, Andile Khuluse, as Team Green Apple. The pair faced several elimination rounds during the competition.

Their exit followed a Mystery Box swap that left them, along with Team Mango Peach, vulnerable.

The competition took another turn when previously eliminated contestants Caster Semenya and Ashay Sewlall returned as Team Orange.

Despite surviving several previous elimination rounds, Team Green Apple was ultimately eliminated.

Reflecting on her experience, Nakai said she underestimated the difficulty of the challenges and the pressure that came with competing.

“I think I underestimated Tropika Island of Treasure. You watch the games and think they look so simple, but when you’re under pressure and trying to win a challenge, it becomes quite daunting,” she said.

“The experience taught me about teamwork and the importance of not letting my emotions get the better of me.”

Nakai and Khuluse faced elimination three times during their time on the island.

She said repeatedly finding themselves in the elimination rounds affected her confidence, despite surviving the earlier challenges.

“It was defeating to keep having a Safe Token and then lose it, and it was also disheartening to constantly find ourselves in the elimination rounds,” she said.

“Having to face elimination almost every week was heartbreaking. It was really tough.”

Nadia Nakai on working with Andile Khuluse

Nakai said working with Khuluse helped her remain focused during difficult moments in the competition.

She said he was supportive and encouraged her to keep going when she felt like giving up.

“He really was amazing at helping me get my head back in the game. There were quite a few times when I felt like I wanted to give up, but he never let me,” she said.

“He was such a good motivator and someone who could immediately get me back on track, which I really appreciated.”

The rapper said she contributed strategic planning during challenges, while Khuluse helped her maintain the determination to complete tasks.

She said their different strengths helped them work together as a team.

Exploring Réunion Island

Beyond the competition, Nakai said she also enjoyed exploring Réunion Island.

“I actually didn’t realise how close Réunion Island was to South Africa, and the fact that it’s part of France was also very interesting to me,” she said.

“It’s a gorgeous place and, to be honest, it reminds me a lot of Cape Town. The beaches are beautiful, the food was amazing, and the hotel we stayed at was so opulent. It’s also a beautiful wedding destination.”