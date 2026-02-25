Banter or beef? Nadia Nakai claps back at Prince Kaybee over being ‘tossed’ around comment

Some fans said Kaybee's comment was unnecessary...

House music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee set tongues wagging after commenting on rapper Nadia Nakai’s Instagram post, asking if she was being “tossed” around.

The remark came after Nadia’s latest music video shoot with fellow musician Toss. Cosy pictures from the shoot sparked dating rumours.

“You are being ‘umlando’d’ then,” Kaybee wrote in another comment, making a wordplay on Toss’ hit song Umlando.

Nadia’s clap back

Seemingly not amused, Nadia fired back with a witty reply, referencing past rumours about Kaybee’s alleged sex tape with influencer Cyan Boujee that trended in 2023.

“Nope, just like you, weren’t filming,” she wrote.

She added: “Our music video was consensual. I understand your confusion.”

While some fans found humour in the exchange, others said Kaybee’s comment was unnecessary.

“Yah nerh, why would he say that though,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Nadia Nakai, you don’t owe anyone any explanation, girlie.”

