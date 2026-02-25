Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Banter or beef? Nadia Nakai claps back at Prince Kaybee over being ‘tossed’ around comment

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

25 February 2026

02:26 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Some fans said Kaybee's comment was unnecessary...

Prince Kaybee and Nadia Nakai

Prince Kaybee and Nadia Nakai. Pictures: Instagram

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

House music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee set tongues wagging after commenting on rapper Nadia Nakai’s Instagram post, asking if she was being “tossed” around.

The remark came after Nadia’s latest music video shoot with fellow musician Toss. Cosy pictures from the shoot sparked dating rumours.

“You are being ‘umlando’d’ then,” Kaybee wrote in another comment, making a wordplay on Toss’ hit song Umlando.

ALSO READ: ‘You were a sacrificial lamb’: Somizi and other celebs rally behind Minnie Dlamini amid SIU probe

Nadia’s clap back

Seemingly not amused, Nadia fired back with a witty reply, referencing past rumours about Kaybee’s alleged sex tape with influencer Cyan Boujee that trended in 2023.

READ MORE: ‘I’ve never been this broken’ − Cyan Boujee says as Prince Kaybee responds to sex tape allegations

“Nope, just like you, weren’t filming,” she wrote.

She added: “Our music video was consensual. I understand your confusion.”

While some fans found humour in the exchange, others said Kaybee’s comment was unnecessary.

“Yah nerh, why would he say that though,” one fan wrote.

RELATED ARTICLES

Another added: “Nadia Nakai, you don’t owe anyone any explanation, girlie.”

NOW READ: ‘Only death could have freed me from trauma’: Sbahle Mpisane reflects on near-fatal crash and ‘moon boot’ criticism

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Nadia Nakai Prince Kaybee Social Media

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa More than half of South Africans experience water outages
South Africa Sassa grant dates: When will you be paid in March?
News Travellers warned of delays at Cape Town International Airport
South Africa ‘We are in two different worlds’: Brown Mogotsi on his undercover life
News Sibiya admits sharing confidential audit report on Medicare24 contract with Matlala’s ‘friend’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News