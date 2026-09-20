Mzansi Magic brings back the golden era of lifestyle TV with ‘VIP Lounge’

Mzansi Magic's 'VIP Lounge' is a stylish space where luxury, influence and culture meet, hosted by Zulu Mkhathini and Pamela Mtanga.

Get ready to kick off your weekends in style. Mzansi Magic is set to transport viewers back to the glossy, aspirational energy of classic 90s, 2000s and early 2010s lifestyle television with the premiere of VIP Lounge.

The bold new magazine-style show is a stylish space where luxury, influence and culture meet, hosted by Zulu Mkhathini and Pamela Mtanga and delivered with a distinctly South African flavour.

The series celebrates Black South African excellence across television, film, fashion, music, art, culture, lifestyle and current affairs. In a recent statement, the channel said each episode invites audiences into the success stories shaping modern Mzansi while nodding to global trends and proudly spotlighting local achievements. Viewers can expect exclusive access to their favourite celebrities, the hottest events and the conversations dominating the country right now.

The show will take audiences behind the scenes of popular telenovelas to reveal how the magic is made and offer more intimate insights into the stars. It will also open doors to sets, homes, and private spaces rarely seen on camera; feature Mzansi’s top fashion designers and latest trends; cover the biggest exclusive events; and get up close with leading musicians.

In short, VIP Lounge (produced by Homebrew Films) promises access, insight and a genuine taste of the VIP life, reminiscent of the kind of polished yet approachable magazine show many South Africans grew up watching.

Zulu Mkhathini shared his excitement about returning to screens, saying: “I’m excited to be part of a show that celebrates Black South African excellence. A lifestyle magazine show is what we need right now. It’s super nostalgic with a twist, and I’m excited to be back on screen. I’m also looking forward to sharing the platform with the super talented Ms Pamela Mtanga.”

“I’m really excited to be joining VIP Lounge. It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been on TV, so that makes this opportunity all the more special. I’ve always wanted to be part of television that feels current, fun, and connected to what’s happening in Mzansi right now. I’m also excited to share the space with Zulu, we’ve already had so much fun putting it together, and I can’t wait for everyone to finally see it,” added Pamela Mtanga, echoing Mkhathini’s sentiments.

With its blend of nostalgia, contemporary relevance and unapologetic celebration of local excellence, VIP Lounge looks set to become the weekend appointment viewing for anyone who loves a front-row seat to Mzansi’s most glamorous and inspiring stories.

The show premieres Friday, 2 October 2026 at 9 pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161).