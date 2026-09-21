‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’: Esethu draws a boundary as Hlulani walks away

Esethu gives Prince an ultimatum over his earlier marriage, while Hlulani walks out on Nompumelelo. Here's what happened on Sunday night's 'Married at First Sight Mzansi', and how viewers reacted.

Sunday-night viewing was not for the faint-hearted. Episode 12 of Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3, which aired on Mzansi Magic, put two struggling couples under the spotlight and neither came out of it unscathed.

Esethu draws a line

For Esethu, the experiment stopped being about compatibility and became about trust. More details emerged about Prince’s previous marriage, which reportedly still has to be dealt with in court.

Esethu was unequivocal, putting her foot down about the fact that she did not join the experiment to be a second wife (which Prince had suggested during a mediation session). She also made it clear that each new revelation only confirms the doubts she already had about him.

Esethu and Prince during a tense moment in an earlier episode of Married at First Sight Mzansi. Picture: Instagram, Connect TV

The conversation briefly touched on a possible pregnancy, with Esethu remarking that she was glad it wasn’t her, but viewers have since learned that Ntokozo (the woman Prince married a year before meeting Esethu) had unfortunately miscarried her pregnancy.

Hlulani vs Mpumi: round two ends in tears

The last time we caught up with Hlulani and Nompumelelo, the couple had agreed to give their marriage another go. The truce didn’t last.

The confrontation exposed the communication gaps between them after Nompumelelo raised her frustration over Hlulani bringing home beef stew from a family visit, but only for himself. She also spoke of a broader pattern in how he responds whenever she voices a dislike.

Hlulani grew increasingly frustrated, saying he felt Nompumelelo only raises issues when the cameras are rolling, and said he was exhausted from trying. He ultimately walked away from the marriage, saying he was “very, very tired” and needed peace.

@connecttv_sa Get ready, Mzansi! From “queen of lifestyle” banter and shady club lunchbox remarks to addressing the elephant in the room, this week’s arguments hit different. You are not ready for the drama! 🔥😮‍💨 Catch a brand-new episode of Married at First Sight Mzansi this Sunday, September 20th at 18:00 on Mzansi Magic (Channel 161). 📺💖 #MarriedAtFirstSightMzansi #MAFSSeason3 #RealityRomance ConnectTV@Kopano Cowen ♬ original sound – ConnectTV_SA

Who’s holding steady?

Amid the chaos, viewers pointed to Lesiba and Matsheliso as the more stable pairing after the conflict-ridden Obren and Laurinda exited in earlier episodes.

Social media lit up with sympathy for Esethu as many urged her to leave, while viewers branded Prince a walking red flag, variously describing him as dishonest and emotionally unavailable. Some questioned whether the experts and production did enough background checking, as others were exasperated that Esethu keeps holding on, with many telling her to “love herself”.

Reaction to the other couple was more divided, as scores of people backed Hlulani’s decision to leave and painted Nompumelelo as toxic, immature or fame-hungry. There were those, however, who defended her complaint about the food as valid, and accused Hlulani of overreacting and being petty. They also noted a recurring pattern in how he reacts to feedback.

Next week will see the couple make their final decisions about whether or not to stay together.