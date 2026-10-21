SABC 2’s Afrikaans telenovela ‘Paradys’ to end after one season

The broadcaster said the programme did not meet its audience and revenue targets, prompting the decision not to renew it for a second season.

SABC 2’s Afrikaans telenovela Paradys is coming to an end next year.

According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the telenovela will conclude in February 2027 with its 260th episode.

Paradys premiered on 23 February 2026 as part of SABC 2’s new programming schedule.

It follows a multi-generational family and explores themes of belonging, legacy and a once-promised “Coloured paradise” that never materialised.

‘Paradys’ fails to meet audience and revenue targets

According to the public broadcaster, Paradys averaged about 275 000 viewers per episode between its launch and 9 October 2026. It recorded an audience rating of 0.71% and an audience share of 2.2% in its 7pm timeslot.

The broadcaster said the programme did not meet its audience and revenue targets, prompting the decision not to renew it for a second season.

“Every programme we commission is given a full season to find its audience. As that season draws to a close, it is reviewed against two measures: the audience it attracts and the revenue it generates for the channel.

“Those results decide whether a show returns and where we invest next. This is how renewal decisions are made across the broadcasting industry, and it is how we make sure public and commercial resources go into content South Africans choose to watch,” the SABC said in a statement on Monday.

Paradys will continue to air on SABC 2 from Monday to Friday at 19:00 until its conclusion in February 2027.