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‘Stars and Vows’: Anele and Buzza’s Netflix premiere date confirmed

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By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

3 minute read

22 October 2026

10:57 am

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Netflix's wedding docu-soap 'Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza' premieres on 13 November. Here's what we know about the show and the couple.

Bonelela Buzza James PPE corruption SIU

Bonelela “Buzza” Mgudlwa and his wife Anele Mdoda at the 19th Annual South African Film And Television Awards at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand o 19 March 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

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The recently announced Netflix wedding special Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza finally has a start date. According to Netflix, the show will start on 13 November.

November also happens to be the month the pair are rumoured to have wed a year ago in a white wedding ceremony in the Western Cape.

Unlike their traditional Xhosa ceremony in April 2025, celebrating the conclusion of their family’s lobola celebrations, their white wedding was kept completely private. The lobola ceremony became the talk of the town after Anele’s close friend, Khaya Dlanga, shared an image of her taken on the day wishing the newlyweds well.

Stars & Vows: Anele and Buzza's Netflix premiere date confirmed
Netflix has confirmed that ‘Stars & Vows: Anele and Buzza’, the wedding docu-soap following Anele Mdoda and Bonelela “Buzza” Mgudlwa, premieres on 13 November. Picture: Screenshot, Netflix

Netflix described the show as a wedding docu-soap and announced it in September at a media briefing marking the streaming giant’s successful decade in South Africa. Teddy Geldart and Nomzamo Mbatha are linked to the project in a production capacity.

As previously reported by The Citizen, Anele Mdoda is one of South Africa’s best-known broadcast personalities, a longtime radio host tenured on 947’s breakfast show, television presenter, and MC who has fronted major award shows and reality judging panels over the years. She has a large, highly engaged social media following and a reputation for being outspoken, which has at times put her at the centre of online controversy as well as popularity.

Bonelela ‘Buzza’ Mgudlwa (known online as Buzza James) is an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa, a businessman, and is frequently described as a Xhosa/AbaThembu royal, linked to the Ngubengcuka lineage.

10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Anele and Bonelela Mgugdlwa. Picture: Supplied, Netflix

His and Anele’s relationship became public in late 2024, and their journey down the aisle is what Stars and Vows is built around. Anele even shared on social media that she has since been given the traditional name Mthawelanga as part of the marriage rites observed by some cultures in South Africa.

PPE tender repayment

In 2020, his company Tark Group, co-owned with his ex, Katleho Mokonyane, daughter of ANC politician Nomvula Mokonyane, received Mpumalanga Department of Health contracts worth more than R14 million for PPE during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Special Investigating Unit probed the deal, and in 2026 the Special Tribunal ruled the contracts irregular, invalid and unlawful, finding the owners had acted fraudulently and ordering repayment of profits plus costs.

Mgudlwa has disputed the ruling, saying he followed a legitimate RFQ process, that the products were accepted and used with no claimed state loss, and that the dealings predated his relationship with Anele, who he stresses had zero involvement, and he is pursuing an appeal.

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