‘Married at First Sight Mzansi: Uncut’ gets a 30 October air date

Mzansi Magic has confirmed that the six-part Married at First Sight Mzansi: Uncut starts on 30 October at 8pm, with Boitshepo Mashetla rumoured to co-host

Married at First Sight Mzansi (MAFS) fans now have a date for when the conversation around the show they love to hate will continue. Mzansi Magic has confirmed that the six-part Married at First Sight Mzansi: Uncut premieres on 30 October at 8pm.

The channel made the announcement on Tuesday via Instagram, writing, “Yoh, the tea didn’t make the cut, but it’s making its way to you!” alongside the hashtag #MarriedAtFirstSightUncutMzansi.

Boitshepo Mashetla rumoured to co-host

The series is rumoured to be co-hosted by Season 1 alumna Boitshepo Mashetla, which would mark her first TV gig since leaving the show. Reunion host Lerato Mvelase is also expected to be tied to the series. Mzansi Magic has not yet released a full presenter line-up.

The announcement follows a Season 3 reunion that raised more questions than it answered. Part 2 dropped several serious claims, including a sexuality rumour and a secretly recorded conversation that was never played, without unpacking them. Whether Uncut will address any of that is unconfirmed, but the format promises scenes, conversations and moments that never made it into the broadcast edit.

A familiar format

Companion content is well established around the franchise abroad. Australia’s version has spawned unedited-clip and behind-the-scenes spin-offs, including MAFS Unleashed from Daily Mail Australia and the Stan-streamed MAFS: After The Dinner Party.

Uncut also suits a local audience that has never been quiet.

Over three seasons, Married at First Sight Mzansi has built a vociferous fanbase, and an online community led by creators who review and dissect local TV shows has grown around it. A six-part series of extra footage gives that conversation another few weeks to run.

Married at First Sight Mzansi: Uncut starts on 30 October at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161, also available on the DStv Stream app depending on your package tier).