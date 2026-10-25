Spinners Season 2: The spinning lingo you need to know before episode 1

Spinners returns for Season 2. Brush up on the spinning terms, from Target Slide to Drift Barrier.

Spinners returns for Season 2 on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161), and if you plan on watching Episode 1 on Sunday evening, you’ll want to speak the language. The spinning world has its own vocabulary, and the show is about to throw a lot of it at you.

The “Underdogs” have left Cape Town behind and taken their ambitions to Johannesburg, where the stakes are higher, the rivalries are fresher and the streets of Soweto set the stage. Cape Town made them. Will Johannesburg change them?

Your spinning lingo cheat sheet

Before you buckle up, here are the terms to listen out for, according to Mzansi Magic’s season notes:

Target Slide: The driver spins tightly around a fixed target while keeping the car inside a marked zone. The goal is a clean, controlled orbit without touching the target.

Kitchen: The driver throws the car into a high-speed rollback between two barriers, reversing as close to the back wall as possible. It’s all about timing and precision.

Make-Out Corner: The driver slides the car into a tight, enclosed space without touching the barriers. The challenge is placing the car accurately while keeping up momentum and style.

Side2Side Wall: The driver moves the car from one side of the obstacle to the other, repeatedly getting as close as possible to the barriers. It showcases rapid weight transfer and precise car control.

Drift Barrier: The driver powerslides alongside a barrier, keeping the car sideways and extremely close to the wall. The aim is maximum proximity without contact, combining speed, angle and throttle control.

Who to watch for in Episode 1

Returning favourites Ethan (Cantona James), Trevor (Braedon Buys), Shane (Dillon Windvogel), Angelo (Nahum Hughes) and Amber (Chelsea Thomas) are joined by the Maseko siblings: the strong-willed Amahle (Luyanda Zwane) and her impulsive older brother Sayi (Aphiwe Mkefe), plus Sayi’s trusted wingman Gatsha (Siyamthanda Bangani). Expect new friendships, new rivalries and a few complications.

The episode also features special appearances from Siv Ngesi as himself, Kayla Oliphant representing Team Kayla, and Anton Taylor as the MC of the Jo’burg spinning scene.

That cliffhanger, though

Just as Ethan looks set to conquer the scene, his past comes crashing back and threatens everything he has been building. What has come back to haunt him? You’ll have to tune in to the rest of the season to find out.

The music was produced by Lance Stehr, known for his work on Tsotsi, Yizo Yizo and Shaka iLembe. It features tracks from Zola7 and Jozi, plus new producers Ben Major and DJ Sneja, and is described as new, raw and a bit old school.