SA TV to the world: ‘Spinners’ season 2 to air in more than 45 countries, 5 languages

Spinners season 2 lands in 45+ countries from 25 October. Here's where to watch, who's joining the cast and what's next for Ethan and his crew.

South African television is getting yet another chance to travel further thanks to a recent announcement by Canal+ and StudioCanal. Spinners season 2 will roll out in more than 45 countries from the end of October, in five language editions.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the series will reach French-, English- and Portuguese-speaking Africa, as well as France and its overseas territories, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Spinners season 2 is co-created by Joachim Landau and showrunner Benjamin Hoffman, with Bouwer directing and Matthew Jankes and Sean Steinberg back as head writers.

Where and when to watch

From 25 October, the eight-part series airs in its original form on channels including Mzansi Magic (South Africa), Africa Magic Showcase (Nigeria), Akwaaba Magic (Ghana), Pearl Magic Prime (Uganda) and Zambezi Magic (Zambia).

Swahili-dubbed versions are headed to Kenya and Tanzania, and an Amharic dub to Ethiopia. Portuguese-subtitled versions will reach Mozambique and Angola, and French-speaking Africa will get the series in French on Canal+ Magic.

From 26 October, it rolls out on the Canal+ channel and app in France and its overseas territories, plus Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium. The TV giant says this makes it one of the broadest rollouts of any Canal+ African original to date.

What happens in season 2

Cantona James as Ethan in Spinners S2. Picture: Supplied/MultiChoice and CANAL+

Ethan (Cantona James) and his crew have traded the Cape Flats for Johannesburg, where they are now rising stars of the city’s spinning scene. Trevor (Braeden Buys), Shane (Dillon Windvogel), Angelo (Nahum Hughes) and Amber (Chelsea Thomas) all have fame, love and stability within reach, until a brutal ambush orchestrated by Ethan’s former gang threatens to unravel everything.

Beyond the adrenaline, the season digs into the price of power, the cycle of violence and the lingering weight of grief.

Meet the Maseko family

Clementine Mosimane as MaSithole in Spinners S2. Picture: Supplied, MultiChoice and CANAL+

The new cast includes matriarch Ma Sithole (Clementine Mosimane, How to Ruin Christmas), her bodyguard (Mondli Makhoba, Shaka Ilembe), grandson and Ethan’s new rival Sayi (Aphiwe Mkefe), and granddaughter Amahle (Luyanda Zwane, Sibongile and the Dlaminis).

“Spinners has already proven that African stories can compete on the world stage, and this rollout is us backing that conviction at scale,” said Nomsa Philiso, executive vice president of content, Canal+ Africa.

James, a self-described “Jozi boy”, said there was something meaningful about playing a character who moves from Cape Town to Johannesburg. “We live in a rainbow nation, but we rarely see that represented authentically on our screens.”