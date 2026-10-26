‘It challenged me in ways I didn’t expect’: Wiseman Mncube reflects on ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’

Mncube became the second celebrity to be eliminated from the show this season.

Actor Wiseman Mncube recently reflected on his experience on Tropika Island of Treasure after he and his partner, Ashay Sewlall, became the second team eliminated from Season 12.

The pair, known as Team Pineapple, were eliminated after picking the red pineapple during a Sunset Ceremony. They joined Team Tropical and Team Green Apple in the elimination challenge.

The three teams competed in Ball Track, a challenge that tested their balance, patience and concentration. Team Pineapple finished last, ending their competition on Réunion Island.

Reflecting on the elimination, Mncube said the challenge was harder than it looked.

“It was definitely frustrating because, at first glance, it looked like a simple game. It was easy on the eye, but once I actually started playing, I realised just how challenging it was. It required a lot of balance, focus and patience,” he said.

Wiseman Mncube on partnership with Ashay Sewlall

Mncube said he and Sewlall established a connection early in the competition. He said their similar personalities helped them work together.

“If you remember the first episode, I was actually penalised for not wanting to change partners, and that was because Ashay and I had connected so naturally from the beginning,” he said.

He said they had a relaxed approach, admitting that it may have worked against them during the elimination challenge.

“I think we were a little too relaxed and laid-back for our own good. We got into our heads, and in a way, we became so comfortable that we almost forgot the magnitude of the situation,” he said.

“Looking back, I think we needed to be a lot more switched on and conscious of what was at stake,” he added.

From scripted roles to reality television

The actor said competing on a reality show differed significantly from his usual television work.

“When you’re playing a character, there’s a script, there’s preparation, and you have a character to step into. With reality television, there’s none of that. You’re just being yourself and reacting to situations as they happen,” he said.

He added that the challenges tested him physically and mentally. One task involving hoops required contestants to run into the ocean to retrieve a ball.

“Running through water is a completely different experience, and it takes so much more out of you than you expect. It definitely tested me physically,” he said.

Lessons from the competition

Despite his early elimination, Mncube said the experience taught him the importance of commitment and pushing beyond his comfort zone.

“The biggest lesson for me is that if you really want something, you have to be willing to fight for it,” he said.

“I’m not naturally a very competitive person, so this experience challenged me in ways I didn’t necessarily expect.”

Tropika Island of Treasure airs every Wednesday at 21:00 on SABC 1, with a repeat on Thursdays at 18:00 on S3.