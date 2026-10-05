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Ty Dolla $ign and KWN bring R&B festival to South Africa

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

5 October 2026

02:01 pm

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Ty Dolla $ign and KWN are bringing their R&B sound to South Africa.

Rapper Ty Dolla $ign performs onstage during the "Red Cup Tour" at The Kia Forum on February 02, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Rapper Ty Dolla $ign performs onstage during the “Red Cup Tour” at The Kia Forum on February 02, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

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South Africa’s R&B fans have another major music weekend to look forward to in January 2027. WAV Festival is returning for its second edition. This time the R&B celebration is getting bigger, with Cape Town and Pretoria both on the schedule.

The festival will kick off in Cape Town on Saturday, 2 January 2027. It will then head to Pretoria for its debut at SunBet Arena on Sunday, 3 January.

Leading the international line-up are American hitmaker Ty Dolla $ign and rising British R&B star KWN.

For fans, the appeal is likely to be as much about the atmosphere as the music. WAV positions itself as a meeting point for R&B, fashion, culture and social connection. It brings international sounds into a distinctly African setting.

Ty Dolla $ign leads the R&B charge

Ty Dolla $ign has become one of contemporary music’s most recognisable crossover artists, moving comfortably between R&B, hip-hop and pop.

The Los Angeles-born artist is known for his distinctive vocals. He also has an impressive list of collaborations with major names across the global music industry.

He will share the WAV stage with KWN. The British singer has been attracting attention with her emotionally driven take on modern R&B.

Her inclusion also gives the festival a younger, forward-looking edge. This reflects WAV’s focus on where the genre is heading rather than simply looking back at its history.

The expansion to Pretoria marks an important step for WAV after its Cape Town debut in 2026. ACA CEO Colin Gayle says taking the festival to a second city will allow more South African R&B fans to experience the event.

Tickets go on sale on 6 October 2026. Cape Town tickets will be available through Howler, while Pretoria tickets will be sold through Webtickets. Fans can also sign up for pre-sale access ahead of the general ticket release.

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