Tyla to receive International Achievement Award at SAMA32

Tyla previously received the same award at SAMA30.

Two-time Grammy Award-winning South African singer and songwriter Tyla will receive the International Achievement Award at the 32nd South African Music Awards (SAMA32).

The ceremony will take place at Sun City Superbowl in the North West on 15 August.

Tyla’s second International Achievement Award

Tyla previously received the award at SAMA30. Her second recognition will place her alongside Black Coffee as the only other artist to receive the honour twice.

The International Achievement Award is sponsored by South African beauty brand AfriPure.

AfriPure co-founder Grant Heynes said the brand was proud to support Tyla’s recognition on home soil.

“When we were approached with the opportunity to play a part in recognising Tyla’s global achievement, here at home, it felt like a natural fit for a beauty brand to align with the biggest A-pop star,” Heynes said.

“Tyla represents the confidence, creativity and global ambition that we believe in at AfriPure, and we are proud to support a moment that celebrates her achievements on home soil,” he added.

The event will bring together musicians, industry figures and music fans.

Unati Gwija, spokesperson for the SAMAs, said the event is expected to support tourism and create opportunities for local businesses, creatives and the hospitality sector.

“By bringing together iconic artists, emerging talent, industry leaders and thousands of music lovers from across the country and beyond, the festival stimulates tourism, boosts local economic activity and creates meaningful opportunities for small businesses, creatives, entrepreneurs and the hospitality sector.”