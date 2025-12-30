What to do: Pretoria’s New Year’s Eve concert is back and bigger than ever at Fountains Valley

Pretoria is gearing up to welcome 2026 in serious style as the City of Tshwane officially brings back its annual New Year’s Eve celebrations, promising a night packed with music, energy and city-wide pride.

After years of quieter festivities, the return of this city-led celebration signals a renewed focus on bringing people together in safe, vibrant public spaces.

The announcement came directly from Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, who confirmed on social media that the capital will host a major crossover party at Fountains Valley Resort on 31 December.

Dr Moya recently visited Fountains Valley to inspect preparations and shared her excitement about the scale of the event.

According to the mayor, the venue is being transformed to accommodate five fully programmed stages, each hosting a variety of artists and DJs to keep partygoers entertained well into the early hours of 2026.

“Tshwane, let’s welcome 2026 together,” she said, calling on residents to come out in numbers and celebrate the new year as a united city.

A line-up worth the countdown

Music lovers can expect a diverse and high-energy line-up, featuring some of South Africa’s most in-demand performers. Headlining the celebrations are Black Motion, known for their powerful live Afro-house performances, and Makhadzi, whose infectious hits and electric stage presence are guaranteed to turn the countdown into a full-blown dance marathon.

While the full lineup is still rolling out, organisers have teased that many more artists across genres will take to the stage, making it a night that caters to different musical tastes, from house and amapiano to mainstream party favourites.

What to expect on the night

Fountains Valley Resort offers a spacious outdoor setting ideal for large-scale celebrations. With multiple stages spread across the venue, attendees can move between performances, experience different vibes, and enjoy a festival-style experience without leaving the city.

To make things easier and reduce congestion, park-and-ride facilities will be available, allowing revellers to leave their cars behind and focus on enjoying the night safely.

A city-driven celebration

More than just a party, the New Year’s Eve celebration marks a cultural moment for Pretoria a return to shared city traditions and accessible entertainment for locals.

With official backing, high-profile performers and thoughtful logistics, the event is shaping up to be one of the capital’s most memorable crossover nights in years.

If you’re in Tshwane and still deciding where to ring in 2026, Fountains Valley is calling. Fireworks, music, and a city counting down together, this is how Pretoria plans to start the new year. 🎆