Fanatic SA joins Inkabi Records after Mduduzi Ncube’s exit

By Lineo Lesemane

13 March 2026

12:54 pm

Fanatic SA

Afro-pop artist and producer, Fanatic SA. Picture: Supplied

Inkabi Records has signed a new artist, Fanatic SA, weeks after parting ways with its star artist, Mduduzi Ncube.

The label announced this week that Fanatic SA has officially joined its roster.

“Inkabi Records is pleased to announce the official signing of versatile wordsmith Fanatic SA to its star-studded roster.

“To mark the signing, Fanatic SA released his debut single ‘Umlabalaba‘, featuring Big Zulu and Olefied Khetha,” the statement read.

The label said the song’s title refers to a chessboard or checkers game in local culture.

“The track, titled ‘Umlabalaba’, a term deeply rooted in local culture referring to a chess board or checkers game, delivers a poignant message far removed from competition.

“The song serves as a soulful dedication to a secret lover, illustrating the sacred bond of a relationship meant for only two people.”

Mduduzi Ncube’s departure

Earlier this month, Inkabi Records confirmed that Mduduzi Ncube had left the label.

“As Inkabi Records, we would like to declare that we are officially releasing Mduduzi Ncube from his recording contract, effective 5 March 2026.”

The label said recordings released under Inkabi Records will remain its property as the copyright and master rights holder.

“Mduduzi Ncube is free to explore other recording, management, and publishing opportunities outside of Inkabi Records. Inkabi Records will continue to administer the publishing rights of previously recorded music.

“Mduduzi will continue to earn royalties from all recordings released under Inkabi Records.”

According to the label, Ncube will receive 40% of master royalties earnings and 70% of publishing royalties from the recordings.

The label added that it retains the right to license or sell its recording catalogue to a third party, with a fee payable to Ncube at Inkabi Records’ discretion if that occurs.

