Viral Brooklyn phone snatching video leads to arrests [VIDEO]

JMPD arrested a suspect caught on camera stealing a woman’s phone outside a popular Brooklyn restaurant.

A viral cellphone-snatching video outside a popular Brooklyn restaurant has led to multiple arrests, with footage showing the main suspect admitting to stealing phones during questioning.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Tactical Response Unit (TRU) tracked down and arrested the Zimbabwean suspect captured on video. The footage shows him grabbing a cellphone from a woman and fleeing in a getaway vehicle.

A video has gone viral of the incident that allegedly happened outside Kream Restaurant in Brooklyn.

Viral Brooklyn cellphone snatching video

The footage shows a man walking behind a woman as she climbs a staircase. He suddenly snatches the phone from her hands. The man then runs, and you can hear a vehicle speeding away in the video.

Watch the video here:

After the video went viral on social media, internet sleuths identified the suspect by matching his face and distinctive Raiders t-shirt to social media posts.

These posts appeared to have been made after the incident, along with past photos linked to thefts, including a 2023 incident in Hatfield.

ALSO READ: 3-year-old’s drinking: Experts warn of danger to kids and criminal charges against parents

The JMPD TRU tracked the 26-year-old suspect to a flat in Hillbrow on Tuesday and arrested him. Police arrested the suspect along with three others linked to a suspected stolen property syndicate.

The JMPD said officers found the suspect in possession of a cellphone that he could not account for.

“Following a preliminary investigation, the suspect has been positively linked to numerous phone snatching cases across the province, the March 2025 hijacking of an off-duty JMPD member as per the Diepsloot SAPS case, and the use of a Toyota Corolla with cloned registration plates during the commission of these crimes,” JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said on Tuesday.

Alleged phone snatcher arrested and questioned

City of Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku commended the TRU for its swift action. He said the city will not tolerate lawlessness.

Tshwaku also shared a video showing law enforcement officers questioning the suspect. They asked why he was stealing phones, who instructed him to do so, and who he works with.

♦️BREAKING NEWS♦️



Following a recent incident at a Pretoria shopping mall, where a suspect was captured on video snatching a cellphone from a woman and fleeing in a getaway vehicle, the individual has been tracked down and arrested in Hillbrow by JMPD’s TRU.



The MMC for Public… pic.twitter.com/5UWFE8jfO2 — COJ People’s MMC Public Safety (@PublicSafetyMMC) December 30, 2025

The suspect tells the person speaking to him from off-camera that he operates in Pretoria.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rassie on a roll! Springboks coach’s epic ‘Sister Bethina’ moves and other party antics

“It’s true, Uncle, I did this thing, but it has disadvantaged me a lot. Some people have already reprimanded me, and I want to say to everyone whom I’ve stolen from that I’m sorry,” the suspect said in isiZulu in the video.

Fihla said officers extended the TRU operation as they followed up on information about the suspect’s associates. This led to the arrest of three Bangladeshi nationals at Wanderers Street in Johannesburg Central.

“These individuals are alleged to be responsible for ‘flushing’ (reprogramming/wiping) stolen cellphone devices. During the arrest, officers recovered specialised equipment used in the flushing of cellphones,” he said.

Four more suspects arrested for flushing stolen devices

Police detained the primary suspect, the alleged phone snatcher at Hillbrow Police Station on charges of possessing suspected stolen property.

Officers also charged three Bangladeshi nationals with possession of suspected stolen property and detained them at Johannesburg Central Police Station.

The four suspects will appear at their respective courts soon.

ALSO READ: Double standards: Society’s moral compass points to hypocrisy

JMPD Chief of Police, Commissioner Patrick Jaca, commended the TRU for their swift action.

He added that the arrests mark a major breakthrough in law enforcement’s efforts to dismantle syndicates that terrorise residents.

“By linking this suspect to both the viral video and the hijacking of one of our own members, we are sending a clear message that there is no hiding place for criminals in Johannesburg,” said Jaca.

Investigation ongoing

“Our officers are working tirelessly to ensure that all those involved in the value chain of stolen property are brought to book. The search and arrest of more suspects is imminent.”

JMPD said investigations are ongoing, and the search and arrest of more suspects linked to this syndicate is imminent.

“The JMPD remains committed to removing criminals from our streets and dismantling the networks that profit from the theft of personal property. We urge the public to remain vigilant and continue reporting suspicious activities,” Fihla said.

NOW READ: Viral video shows female police officer assault in Kimberley, two arrested [VIDEO]