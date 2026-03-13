Entertainment

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment

ULTRA SA brings back the Groove Room

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

13 March 2026

11:45 am

RELATED ARTICLES

ULTRA South Africa will be hosting its 11th edition in April this year.

Ultra

The main stage at ULTRA South Africa which took place at Nasrec Expo Centre. 10 May 2025. Picture: Supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

ULTRA South Africa will bring back its Groove Room stage this year to spotlight the rise of Amapiano and Afro-house when the festival returns in April.

The dedicated stage will feature African dance genres such as Amapiano, Afro-house and Gqom.

The festival takes place in Johannesburg on 25 April at the Expo Centre at Nasrec, and in Cape Town on 26 April at The Ostrich.

ALSO READ: Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles joins Samuel L. Jackson in Adidas Superstar fashion deal

African dance music focus

Organisers say the Groove Room, launched in 2025, was created to celebrate African electronic music and provide a platform for local artists.

The 2026 Johannesburg edition will feature performers including Liquideep, Scorpion Kings, DBN Gogo, Dlala Thukzin, Oscar Mbo, DJ Lag, and Que DJ, Sun-El Musician, 2Shoes, Lelowhatsgood and Slow Poison.

The stage highlights genres that have grown rapidly beyond South Africa in recent years. Amapiano in particular, has gained global popularity through streaming platforms, international festival bookings and collaborations with artists abroad.

To extend the concept beyond the live event, ULTRA South Africa recently launched the Groove Room YouTube channel. The platform features recorded sets, performances, and curated content from African dance artists.

According to organisers, the channel surpassed 300 000 views in its first week and has since reached more than one million views.

Festival organiser and The Unit CEO Shaun Duwe said the platform was created to elevate African dance artists.

RELATED ARTICLES

“The Groove Room is more than just a stage; it’s an African dance music movement. We created this platform to give African dance artists the world-class showcase they deserve, right here on home soil,” he said.

“The incredible response to our new YouTube channel in just one week proves that the world is finally ready to listen.”

Festival returns for 11th edition

ULTRA South Africa will host its 11th edition in 2026. The festival combines international electronic acts with South African performers and large-scale stage productions.

Headliners this year include Afrojack, R3HAB, Axwell, Dennis Ferrer, DJ Snake, John Summit and Shimza, alongside a line-up of local and international support acts.

NOW READ: Simple tricks that can help you sleep better tonight

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

concert music

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa ANC’s Lindiwe Zulu slams US: Trump can’t dictate who Iran chooses as leader
News REVEALED: How Peet and Mel Viljoen allegedly managed to shoplift over R87K worth of goods in the US
News Officials intercept four Chinese-flagged fishing vessels after unlawfully entering SA waters
News Residents protest immigrant relocation plan
News Mbalula and AfriForum in war of words over US ambassador’s remarks

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News