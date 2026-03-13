ULTRA SA brings back the Groove Room

ULTRA South Africa will be hosting its 11th edition in April this year.

ULTRA South Africa will bring back its Groove Room stage this year to spotlight the rise of Amapiano and Afro-house when the festival returns in April.

The dedicated stage will feature African dance genres such as Amapiano, Afro-house and Gqom.

The festival takes place in Johannesburg on 25 April at the Expo Centre at Nasrec, and in Cape Town on 26 April at The Ostrich.

ALSO READ: Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles joins Samuel L. Jackson in Adidas Superstar fashion deal

African dance music focus

Organisers say the Groove Room, launched in 2025, was created to celebrate African electronic music and provide a platform for local artists.

The 2026 Johannesburg edition will feature performers including Liquideep, Scorpion Kings, DBN Gogo, Dlala Thukzin, Oscar Mbo, DJ Lag, and Que DJ, Sun-El Musician, 2Shoes, Lelowhatsgood and Slow Poison.

The stage highlights genres that have grown rapidly beyond South Africa in recent years. Amapiano in particular, has gained global popularity through streaming platforms, international festival bookings and collaborations with artists abroad.

To extend the concept beyond the live event, ULTRA South Africa recently launched the Groove Room YouTube channel. The platform features recorded sets, performances, and curated content from African dance artists.

According to organisers, the channel surpassed 300 000 views in its first week and has since reached more than one million views.

Festival organiser and The Unit CEO Shaun Duwe said the platform was created to elevate African dance artists.

“The Groove Room is more than just a stage; it’s an African dance music movement. We created this platform to give African dance artists the world-class showcase they deserve, right here on home soil,” he said.

“The incredible response to our new YouTube channel in just one week proves that the world is finally ready to listen.”

Festival returns for 11th edition

ULTRA South Africa will host its 11th edition in 2026. The festival combines international electronic acts with South African performers and large-scale stage productions.

Headliners this year include Afrojack, R3HAB, Axwell, Dennis Ferrer, DJ Snake, John Summit and Shimza, alongside a line-up of local and international support acts.

NOW READ: Simple tricks that can help you sleep better tonight