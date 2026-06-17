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Wrestlers celebrate Youth day in Eldorado Park (VIDEO & PICTURES)

Picture of Shaun Holland

By Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

2 minute read

17 June 2026

06:28 pm

This is the seventh installment of the event.

A wrestler jumping off the ropes in Eldorado Park

Members of the African Punishment Wrestling Association (APWA) perform for the community of Eldorado Park at a youth event hosted at Eldorado Park Secondary School. Picture: Shaun Holland

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The community of Eldorado Park was entertained by a wrestling match during a Youth Day event held at Eldorado Park Secondary School.

Riaan Jardien, an organiser of the event says they host the event annually to celebrate Youth Day and to give back to communities in need.

A wrestler jumping off the ropes in Eldorado Park
Members of the African Punishment Wrestling Association (APWA) perform for the community of Eldorado Park at a Youth event hosted at Eldorado Park Secondary school. Picture: Shaun Holland
Wrestlers perform for the community of Eldorado Park at a Youth day event hosted at Eldorado Park Secondary school. Picture: Shaun Holland

He said: “With all the ills in our coloured communities, we need to show the children that they can do something else with their lives.”

Wrestlers perform for the community of Eldorado Park at a Youth event hosted at Eldorado Park Secondary school. Picture: Shaun Holland

The event featured exhibition boxing matches, wrestling, soccer, cricket, netball, dancing and modelling.

Ryan Cage greets the community after wrestling match in Eldorado Park
Members of the community of Eldorado Park greet APWA wrestler, Ryan Cage, at a youth event hosted at Eldorado Park Secondary school. Picture: Shaun Holland

Jardien said this is the seventh installment of the event.

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