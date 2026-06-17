Wrestlers celebrate Youth day in Eldorado Park (VIDEO & PICTURES)

This is the seventh installment of the event.
The community of Eldorado Park was entertained by a wrestling match during a Youth Day event held at Eldorado Park Secondary School.
Riaan Jardien, an organiser of the event says they host the event annually to celebrate Youth Day and to give back to communities in need.
He said: “With all the ills in our coloured communities, we need to show the children that they can do something else with their lives.”
The event featured exhibition boxing matches, wrestling, soccer, cricket, netball, dancing and modelling.
Jardien said this is the seventh installment of the event.
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