Essential Guide for an Unforgettable South African Wedding

South Africa is a pretty incredible country, from its astounding vistas and wonderful beaches to its iconic and varied wildlife; this is a place of incredible culture and a deep history.

It’s known around the world as ‘The Rainbow Nation’ and for good reason, there are as many as 11 languages spoken here and the people who are born from the tumultuous history of the nation work hard to create a free and open society.

Many visit South Africa for a once in a lifetime holiday or an incredible safari adventure, but more and more people are beginning to view South Africa as a wedding destination.

It’s easy to see why when you consider the outrageous scenery and copious beaches, but there are many more reasons to consider South Africa as a wedding destination.

If you’re looking for an unforgettable experience with choices of some of the most luxurious hotels, resorts, and South African safari lodges, then look no further.

It is also cheaper for pretty much everything, from the venue to the amount your guests will be spending during their stay.

The legal framework in place in South Africa allows for ease, transparency and a very straightforward process, and the food is fantastic too!

If you’re planning a memorable and beautiful wedding in South Africa then use this essential guide to ensure that your big day goes off without a hitch.

Make sure the best day of your life is actually the best day of your life, beat the stress, and take a look at what you need to do for a perfect South African wedding.

The Legal Stuff

The important if uninteresting stuff must come first, as it often does.

There is a fair amount to consider in terms of admin and legal processes when getting married in general, but this is usually kicked up a notch when getting married abroad, but South Africa makes it as easy as possible.

You must ensure that the legality of your marriage will stand in your home country, or others around the world, and make sure everything is done according to the law.

Luckily, in South Africa, all the same rules apply to a legal marriage. Both parties must be legally allowed to marry, i.e. not married already and with no other legal impediments, and be over the age of 18.

For non-citizens, there is a form called the BI-31 which must be completed in the presence of your marriage officer and signed by two witnesses after the ceremony in your licensed venue.

It can take 6 to 8 weeks for the marriage certificate to be issued so bear that in mind, and you’ll need valid passports to complete the process.

Choose the Time of Year Wisely

Whilst South Africa does get its fair share of gorgeous sunshine there are definite rainy seasons, and the summery days are not exempt from a bit of rain; how else would you expect all that incredible wildlife to be sustained?

It’s really a year-round wedding destination, but there are times when it can be a bit better than others, so let’s take a quick look at the seasons.

September to November | Spring

Spring is the perfect time to plan a wedding. All the flowers are in plentiful supply, the weather is impeccable (not too hot and not too cold), and it’s your best bet for no rain.

December to February | Summer

With gorgeous long evenings, balmy weather and blue skies, summer is the clear choice for a lot of people; although it can get very hot. Coastal regions can often be humid or breezy and you can always expect some impressive, and very wet, summer rain.

March to April | Autumn

Autumn can be a great time to book a wedding for those looking to save some money. The high season is over and many venues and vendors will lower their prices accordingly. The lovely weather can continue, although the evenings will be a little cooler.

May to August | Winter

Winter is a surprisingly dry time for the majority of the country, and the weather can be warm and comforting throughout the day, although when the sun sets the temperature can seriously drop.

Nothing an atmospheric fire, a cozy venue, and some warming food can’t solve.

Have a Backup Plan

As you may be starting to realize, it can be very hard to predict the weather in South Africa; which should really come as no great surprise given the wild nature of the landscape and its animals.

Ensuring you have a covered area in your venue is a great idea, that summer rain has caught people out before, and it will again. Give your guests a chance to duck into a bar or tent to wait out the shower, and maybe even try and find an indoor dining hall.

Book Everything In Advance

This may sound a little too obvious, but it needs to be said. As South Africa begins to appear on the radar of wedding planners and brides alike, things will get busier and busier.

Looking for a venue should start with a year’s notice, and the same goes for caterers, florists, photographers, and staff.

The most beautiful spots are in very high demand, particularly in high season, so don’t hesitate in order to secure the wedding of your dreams.

Choose a Venue With a View

There are some staggeringly beautiful places you can get married all around South Africa and surely one of the main draws, aside from the weather, would be having a stunning view.

There are countless estates, wineries, boutique hotels, and countryside venues that offer truly stunning views into the South African wilderness, out onto the ocean or even the animals in a safari park; so pick an area and do some serious research.

Cape Town is a particular favorite with couples searching for the perfect concoction of stunning views, amazing venues, and great weather; with a wonderfully diverse and liberal approach to life, and the awe inspiring Table Mountain cascading into the ocean, Cape Town is a very unique city.

Book the Best Photographer You Can Find

Now you have the perfect time of year with gorgeous weather, you’ve found a stunning venue with a pristine view, secured a great caterer, and ticked all the legal boxes.

The only thing left, aside from actually getting married, is to make sure you have the right photographer to capture the day perfectly.

The right photographer will ensure you and your partner are the main focus of your photos (of course), as well as making the stunning mountains behind you pop.

What’s the point in having a breathtaking location if your pictures aren’t going to reflect the surrounding beauty?

Matrimonial South Africa

It’s hard to argue against South Africa’s credentials in the marriage arena. It packs a punch everywhere you need it to, and offers a truly rich experience to anyone looking to tie the knot.

It’s a great excuse for your guests to enjoy a holiday, and for you to really create the wedding of your dreams.

With gorgeous natural wonders, stunning wildlife, breathtaking coastlines, and a wonderful culture you’d be a fool not to consider it as a wedding destination; you might even save enough of your wedding budget for a safari honeymoon!