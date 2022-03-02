Daily hacks: How to safely remove glitter eye makeup

Lerato Maimela

There is no denying that the American drama series Euphoria has had a huge impact on the makeup industry as well as makeup lovers all across the world.

Viewers of the popular television series will know that the most iconic makeup look from the show is the glitter eyeshadow and glitter eye makeup.

Removing glitter makeup may be extremely difficult, but with these easy hacks and tips by Kohl Makeup you can remove your glitter eye makeup safely and effectively.

Oil based makeup removers

Using oil-based makeup removers will help break down the glitter safely and decrease the amount of abrasion which will come in contact with your sensitive eyelids.

Oil-based makeup removers also get rid of the dirt that may be embedded deep down in your skin and they will not irritate the skin or strip it down and cause any breakouts. Lastly, it will leave your eyelids super soft and glowing.

Oil-based makeup remover. Picture: iStock

Coconut oil

Coconut oil can also be used to break down the glitter on your eyelids. Since it is also an oil, it too will decrease the amount of abrasion which will come in contact with your eyelids.

Coconut oil also has many healing benefits for your eyelids such as calming temporary redness, proven antioxidants, and it also smooths and protects your skin.

Melt your coconut oil a little for a much easier and gentler use when using it to remove the glitter eye makeup.

Coconut oil. Picture: iStock

Hydrating eye cream

Make sure to use hydrating eye creams if you are going to use glitter eye makeup frequently. The eye cream will soothe your eyes, and repair any damage which have been caused by your eye makeup.

An important benefit of using hydrating eye cream is that it helps diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around your eyes.