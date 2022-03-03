PICS: Social media divided over Rihanna’s ‘iconic’ pregnancy looks

Fashion icon and Barbadian singer Robyn Fenty, popularly known as Rihanna has Twitter divided over her unique and revealing pregnancy outfits.
After months of speculation, the businesswoman finally revealed to the world that she and her partner, A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.
Pictures from a pregnancy shoot that Rihanna had in New York City went viral on social media after they were leaked by the paparazzi, but the singer took to her private social media page soon after to share the news that she was indeed pregnant.
“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” said Fenty in the caption of her post.
The Pon de Replay hitmaker was a trending topic not only for her pregnancy announcement, but also for the outfit which she wore for the photoshoot.
The 34-year-old singer was dressed in a long vintage pink coat over her bare skin, which she buttoned up only at the top, exposing her bare baby bump.
The fans and followers of the star were in love with her announcement pictures and deemed the whole look and aesthetics of the shoot as “iconic”.
Rihanna was then spotted in a parking lot where she once again wore an outfit that revealed her bare baby bump.
The outfit consisted of a black shirt with an open front that was kept together by a string design, a black puffer jacket, tight fitted leggings, and a pair of black stiletto heels.
Weeks later, the Kiss It Better hitmaker attended the Dior fashion show in Paris where she rocked a sheer black Dior dress which she wore over a black lace bra and a black laced thong, paired with a long leather jacket. The look was custom made for her by the fashion house.
The ongoing debate has been that Rihanna is expressing her true self by wearing the outfits which she would have worn if she was not pregnant. But, many tweeps across the globe share the sentiment that her looks are way too revealing and inappropriate, especially for a woman who is carrying a child.