PICS: Social media divided over Rihanna’s ‘iconic’ pregnancy looks

Lerato Maimela

Fashion icon and Barbadian singer Robyn Fenty, popularly known as Rihanna has Twitter divided over her unique and revealing pregnancy outfits.

After months of speculation, the businesswoman finally revealed to the world that she and her partner, A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

Pictures from a pregnancy shoot that Rihanna had in New York City went viral on social media after they were leaked by the paparazzi, but the singer took to her private social media page soon after to share the news that she was indeed pregnant.

how the gang pulled up to black history month pic.twitter.com/gprFgyP3Xm — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 3, 2022

“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” said Fenty in the caption of her post.

The Pon de Replay hitmaker was a trending topic not only for her pregnancy announcement, but also for the outfit which she wore for the photoshoot.

The 34-year-old singer was dressed in a long vintage pink coat over her bare skin, which she buttoned up only at the top, exposing her bare baby bump.

The fans and followers of the star were in love with her announcement pictures and deemed the whole look and aesthetics of the shoot as “iconic”.

Rihanna was then spotted in a parking lot where she once again wore an outfit that revealed her bare baby bump.

The outfit consisted of a black shirt with an open front that was kept together by a string design, a black puffer jacket, tight fitted leggings, and a pair of black stiletto heels.

Weeks later, the Kiss It Better hitmaker attended the Dior fashion show in Paris where she rocked a sheer black Dior dress which she wore over a black lace bra and a black laced thong, paired with a long leather jacket. The look was custom made for her by the fashion house.

#Rihanna rocks her hottest pregnant look ever, as she makes a Superstar entrance at the #Dior Show yesterday at #ParisFashionWeek, wearing a show-stopping babydoll outfit with her baby bump in full view!????????????????????????????????❤️@rihanna https://t.co/voIKiI1GUN pic.twitter.com/Li4W9EKzzp— World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) March 2, 2022

The ongoing debate has been that Rihanna is expressing her true self by wearing the outfits which she would have worn if she was not pregnant. But, many tweeps across the globe share the sentiment that her looks are way too revealing and inappropriate, especially for a woman who is carrying a child.

Here is what people all over the world have had to say about Rihanna’s pregnancy looks:

I can not believe Rihanna’s pregnancy era is so tacky. I’m so disappointed in all these looks.— ????️ussin Nate™️ (@LeoStateOfMind) March 1, 2022

This Rihanna’s pregnancy fits just shows she’s very extra and intentional. Love it.— JT???? (@Jesu_tomiisin) February 26, 2022

Some of Rihanna’s pregnancy looks kill, but some are just a mess— jord. (@_hydxia) March 1, 2022

I have a major appreciation for Rihanna’s pregnancy looks. I mean, how can you not?!— Jaiah (@Femandori) March 2, 2022

Rihanna's pregnancy looks are iconic. Imagine that baby years from now seeing pics of their mom slaying with them inside ????— BiNg BoNg (@muhhlissa_) March 3, 2022

The way Rihanna’s doing pregnancy is the most Rihanna shit I’ve ever seen lmao.— lili ✨ (@xLi27NYC) March 3, 2022

Rihanna’s pregnancy pics are what is keeping me alive— badgalvivi (@_CrownVictoria) March 2, 2022

Y’all might not like Rihanna’s outfits during her pregnancy but honestly I think she’s giving off a beautiful message to embrace your pregnancy body’s and shit feel sexy doing it women already have a lot of self insecurities before getting pregnant so she’s giving idgaf I’m HAPPY— Marchele' (@Marcheleeeee) March 1, 2022

People have started overhyping Rihanna's pregnancy— thegunner???????? (@kpodo_elorm) February 26, 2022

I’m sorry but some of Rihanna’s pregnancy looks are not it ???????????? I know she don’t care anyways but it needs to be said ????— lil bougie vert (@megvsaur) March 1, 2022

We’re only moved by Rihanna’s pregnancy fits because we’re used to hiding pregnant bellies under muumuus and oversized clothing. Free the belly! Let it breathe and be seen!— jadiebjones (@jadiebjones) March 1, 2022

The way Rihanna’s doing pregnancy is the most Rihanna shit I’ve ever seen lmao.— lili ✨ (@xLi27NYC) March 3, 2022

Here are some pictures from Rihanna’s pregnancy:

Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Rihanna. Picture: Instagram

Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Rihanna. Picture: Instagram

Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Rihanna. Picture: Instagram

Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Rihanna. Picture: Instagram